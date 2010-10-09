TV Ratings: ‘CSI: NY,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ help keep CBS on top on Friday

CBS

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 8, 2010.

While CBS’ “Blue Bloods” took another small dip in the demographic most networks crave, it held onto its status as Friday’s most watched show and combined with a slightly improved “CSI: NY” to keep the network in first for the night.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for the night, just ahead of the 1.4 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.2 rating was a close third, with The CW’s 1.0 rating and the 0.9 rating for FOX right behind.

Overall, CBS won the night comfortably, averaging an estimated 9.02 million viewers to go with a 5.6 rating/11 share. NBC’s 3.9/7 and 5.76 million viewers finished second. ABC was third with a 2.6/5 and 3.975 million viewers. FOX claimed fourth with a 1.7/3 and 2.67 million viewers, holding off the 1.5/3 and 2.33 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. — “Dateline NBC” started the night off in first, giving NBC an estimated 6.49 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. CBS’ “Medium” was second with just under 6.1 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” averaged 3.46 million viewers for third, beating the 2.97 million viewers for FOX’s “House” repeat. The CW’s new “Smallville” was fifth overall with 2.374 million viewers (barely up from last week) and a 1.0 demo rating, which claimed third, ahead of ABC and FOX.

9 p.m. — CBS moved into first with “CSI: NY” averaging 9.87 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, both up from last week, in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.56 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “No Ordinary Family” was third with 3.04 million viewers. FOX’s “The Good Guys” averaged 2.37 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, narrowly holding off the 2.284 million viewers for “Supernatural” and finishing behind The CW’s 1.0 demo rating.

10 p.m. — “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.09 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “20/20” special was a distant second with 5.43 million viewers and a very tight second in the demo. NBC’s “Outlaw” averaged 4.23 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, still finding ways to lose viewers, even at this low level.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.