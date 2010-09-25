TV Ratings: ‘CSI: NY,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ launches carry CBS on Premiere Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, September 24, 2010.

Although “Medium” didn’t perform any magic in the 8 p.m. hour — “Ghost Whisperer” may be looking OK in a hurry — the transplanted “CSI: New York” and the Tom Selleck cop drama “Blue Bloods” both dominated their respective hours for CBS.

In other premiere news, The CW got great numbers for the premieres of “Smallville” and “Supernatural,” FOX got dismal numbers for the Friday premiere of “The Good Guys” and NBC’s “Outlaw” tanked in its first airing in its actual home.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 1.8 rating, beating the 1.4 rating for NBC in the key demographic. The CW — yes, The CW! — finished third with a 1.2 rating, better than ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 0.8 rating for FOX.

Overall, CBS had a more commanding lead, averaging an estimated 9.737 million viewers to go with a 6.2 rating/12 share. NBC’s 4.5/8 and 6.47 million viewers finished second. ABC’s 2.7/5 and 3.986 million viewers came in third with FOX’s 1.9/4 and 3.007 million viewers in fourth. The CW was a close fifth with an estimated 2.845 million viewers and a 1.7/3.

NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 6.48 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ premiere of “Medium” was second with 6.12 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Better With You” averaged 3.62 million viewers for third, beating the 3.11 million viewers for FOX’s “Human Target” repeat. The CW’s final season premiere of “Smallville” averaged 2.902 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, which beat FOX and ABC and, as you can see, came close to winning the hour.

The Friday premiere of “CSI: NY” pulled in an impressive 10.29 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. No, those numbers don’t compare to what “CSI: NY” was doing on Wednesdays previously, but they exceed what any of the network’s Friday dramas were doing last season, particularly overall. “Dateline NBC” was second with an estimated 7.94 million viewers. A repeat of “The Whole Truth” on ABC averaged 2.906 million viewers. FOX’s time period premiere of “The Good Guys” did only 2.904 million viewers for fourth, along with a 0.9 demo rating The CW’s “Supernatural” premiere averaged 2.79 million viewers and a finished third for the hour with a 1.2 demo rating.

CBS’ premiere of “Blue Bloods” averaged an excellent 12.81 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour, with only minor half-hour turn-off, also winning he hour with a 2.2 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.43 million viewers. On NBC, “Outlaw” could only muster 4.99 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating for its second airing.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.