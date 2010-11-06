TV Ratings: ‘CSI: NY’ carries CBS as Friday’s most-watched

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 5, 2010.

With “Blue Bloods” somehow losing nearly 1.4 million viewers from last week (but still winning its hour easily), “CSI: NY” took over as Friday’s most-watched show in most key measures, pacing the network’s normal nightly sweep.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating, edging out the 1.5 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC and The CW tied for third with a 1.1 rating, beating the 0.9 rating for FOX.

Overall, CBS had a wider margin of victory, averaging 9.17 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for the night. ABC remained second with an average of 5.26 million viewers and a 3.4/6, just ahead of NBC’s 4.71 million viewers and 3.1/6. FOX finished fourth for the night with 3.06 million viewers and a 1.9/3, beating The CW’s 1.5/3 and 2.52 million viewers.

8 p.m. — “Medium” kicked off primetime in first for CBS with 6.91 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Supernanny” was second with 4.79 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating. FOX was a distant third with 3.4 million viewers for a repeat of “House.” The CW took fourth with 2.61 million viewers and a 1.1 demo (good for third) for “Smallville,” which was down from last week. Fifth place went to NBC’s “School Pride,” which continues struggle with only 2.265 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

9 p.m. — In the 9 p.m. hour CBS’ “CSI: NY” averaged 10.444 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, both the best of the night. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was second with 5.674 million viewers and a 1.7 demo. NBC was a close third with the 5.36 million viewers for “Dateline.” After losing regularly to The CW in recent weeks, FOX’s “The Good Guys” claimed fourth on the hour with 2.72 million viewers, though the show was fifth with a 0.8 demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.424 million viewers for fifth and a 1.1 demo rating for fourth.

10 p.m. — “Blue Bloods” took a big viewer drop in the 10 p.m. hour with 10.16 million viewers, still winning the demo for CBS with a 1.7 rating. “Dateline NBC” was second in viewers with 6.51 million. ABC’s “20/20” was third in viewers with 5.32 million, but second in the demo with a 1.6 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

