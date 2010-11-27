TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ repeats keep CBS on top on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 26, 2010.

We were spoiled by those couple months of original Friday episodes, weren’t we?

This week, the repeat cycle hit Friday night hard, combining with the holiday weekend to yield low numbers across the board. CBS’ procedural repeats still dominated the night overall, but there was a three-way tie for the top spot in the desirable young adult demos.

Among adults 18-49, a 1.2 rating was enough to win the night, as ABC, CBS and FOX tied for the crown in the key demo. NBC was fourth with a 0.9 rating, while The CW’s 0.5 rating trailed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.19 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/8 share, far ahead of the 4.92 million viewers and 2.9/5 for ABC. FOX was a close third with a 2.4/4 and 3.94 million viewers. NBC’s 1.9/3 and 3.11 million viewers was enough for fourth, while The CW stayed fifth with a 1.0/2 and 1.51 million viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS started the night in first with 6.68 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating for a “CSI: NY” repeat. ABC’s airing of the movie “Happy Feet” drew 4.325 million viewers. FOX’s special “TV’s Funniest Holiday Moments” drew just under 3.9 million viewers and tied for the hourly win with a 1.2 demo rating. The season (and probably series) finale of “School Pride” averaged 2.28 million viewers and a 0.6 demo for NBC, leaving The CW’s “Smallville” repeat in last with 1.58 million viewers and the same 0.6 demo.

9 p.m. — A “Blue Bloods” repeat kept CBS in first in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.34 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, which tied with ABC and FOX for first. ABC’s movie stayed second with 4.74 million viewers, while FOX’s special delivered an identical audience in its second hour to finish third. NBC’s broadcast of the film “Enchanted” drew only 3.13 million viewers for fourth. The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 1.43 million viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. — A second “Blue Bloods” repeat was the night’s most-watched program, averaging 7.56 million viewers for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.69 million viewers. NBC’s “Enchanted” improved to 3.91 million viewers in its second hour and won the demo with a 1.3 rating.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

