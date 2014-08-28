TV Ratings: ‘Dance,’ ‘Extant’ rise while ‘Talent’ and ‘Big Brother’ lead Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 27, 2014.

“Big Brother” helped CBS win Wednesday night among young viewers, while “America's Got Talent” helped NBC win overall. Same as it ever was.

There were minor positive fluctuations with a slew of Wednesday originals, with “Extant,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and the season finale for “Motive” all rising slightly. “Big Brother,” “America's Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” were flat.

None of those variations were especially notable.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC was second with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed closely by ABC and FOX's 1.1 ratings. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 6.49 million viewers and a 4.1 rating/7 share, edging out the 3.8/7 and 6.08 million viewers for CBS in Wednesday primetime. ABC was third with a 2.7/5 and 4.04 million viewers, beating the 2.3/4 and 3.58 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 1.17 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” led the 8 p.m. hour with 6.78 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore averaged 5.51 million viewers for second and a 1.0 key demo to tie for third. ABC's repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” averaged 3.965 million viewers for third and also had a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” was fourth with 3.6 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” was steady with 1.72 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” moved NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.26 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Extant” averaged 5.83 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.46 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating averaged by two “Modern Family” repeats on ABC. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 3.56 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. A repeat of “The 100” averaged 618,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

10 p.m. – CBS' second “Extant” episode won the 10 p.m. hour with 5.61 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” was second with 4.69 million viewer, but finished third with a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 3.7 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC's “Motive” finale.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.