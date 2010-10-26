TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘Castle’ audiences grow, keeping ABC ahead on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 25, 2010.

“Dancing with the Stars” continued to surge on Monday night, boosting its audience over last week and, in the process, elevating “Castle.” That left ABC atop the Monday ratings races in all key measures.

Meanwhile, after showing signs of stabilizing last week, NBC’s “Chase” and “The Event” both resumed their declines, though CBS’ new “Mike & Molly” was up week-to-week in the young adult demo.

Among adults 18-49, ABC controlled the night with a 3.8 rating, holding off the 3.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC was a distant third with a 1.7 rating, with FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.0 rating for The CW close behind.

Overall, ABC dominated with 17.35 million viewers and an 11.1 rating/17 share. CBS was a distant second with a 6.3/10 and 10.205 million viewers on average. There was another big dip to NBC in third with a 3.4/5 and 5.41 million viewers. FOX’s 2.6/4 and 4.13 million viewers were good for fourth, bettering the 1.3/2 and 1.96 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. — ABC’s primetime sweep began with the 19.29 million viewers and 3.9 demo rating for the first hour of “Dancing with the Stars.” CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished second with 8.324 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating. On NBC, “Chuck” did its usual remarkably consistent “Chuck” numbers with 5.394 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. FOX’s repeat of “House” finished an uninteresting fourth. The CW’s “90210” averaged 2.04 million viewers for its biggest audience of the season and finishing third for the hour in the netlet’s desired audience of women 18-34.

9 p.m. — The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” was up to 20.97 million viewers and a 4.5 demo rating for ABC. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (13.66 million viewers and a 4.3 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.85 million viewer sand a 3.6 demo were second. NBC’s “The Event” was third with 5.93 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, both series lows. Without a new “House” as lead-in, FOX’s “Lie to Me” slumped to 4.27 million viewers and a 1.5 demo in fourth. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.88 million viewers, but built on its lead-in among young female viewers.

10 p.m. — “Dancing” helped boost “Castle” to 11.785 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating to rule the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was down with 10.035 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating in second. NBC’s “Chase” averaged 4.91 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, both series lows.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js