TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ help ABC, CBS split Monday

05.11.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, May 10, 2010.
Very minor declines aside, “Dancing with the Stars” maintained its place as Monday’s most watched program by a wide margin. CBS, however, was able to rule the night in the key demographic thanks to “Big Bang Theory” and “CSI: Miami.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS had a 3.8 rating, topping the 3.6 rating for ABC and FOX’s 3.1 rating in the coveted demo. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, still better than the 1.0 rating for The CW.
Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 16.47 million viewers to go with a 10.6 rating/17 share. CBS was well back in second with a 6.8/11, with FOX taking third with a 5.4/8. NBC’s 3.4/6 was fourth, with The CW’s 1.3/2 taking fifth.
ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” started the night in first with an 11.6/19, also winning the key demo with a 3.7 rating. FOX’s “House” was down to a 5.7/9, continuing a streak of spring declines. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were up from last week, posting a 5.1/8. NBC’s “Chuck” had a 3.1/5 and a 1.9 demo rating, posting a very tiny audience boost over last week. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was also slightly up from last week.
“Dancing with the Stars” improved to a 12.8/20 in the 9 p.m. hour, keeping ABC in first overall. CBS was second overall with the 8.3/13 for “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” but won the hour with a 4.9 demo rating, paced by the 5.2 rating for “Big Bang.” FOX’s “24” had a 5.2/8 for third. Fourth place went to NBC’s “Law & Order” repeat. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” had a 1.2/2, declining from its lead-in overall and in the demo.
“Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with a 7.5/13 and 11.42 million viewers. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” was a close second with a 7.2/12 and won the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. Not that with “Castle” losing 2 million viewers between its first half hour and the second, “CSI: Miami” won the 10:30 half-hour overall as well. Third place went to NBC’s new “Law & Order.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

