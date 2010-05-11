TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ help ABC, CBS split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 10, 2010.

Very minor declines aside, “Dancing with the Stars” maintained its place as Monday’s most watched program by a wide margin. CBS, however, was able to rule the night in the key demographic thanks to “Big Bang Theory” and “CSI: Miami.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS had a 3.8 rating, topping the 3.6 rating for ABC and FOX’s 3.1 rating in the coveted demo. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, still better than the 1.0 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 16.47 million viewers to go with a 10.6 rating/17 share. CBS was well back in second with a 6.8/11, with FOX taking third with a 5.4/8. NBC’s 3.4/6 was fourth, with The CW’s 1.3/2 taking fifth.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” started the night in first with an 11.6/19, also winning the key demo with a 3.7 rating. FOX’s “House” was down to a 5.7/9, continuing a streak of spring declines. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were up from last week, posting a 5.1/8. NBC’s “Chuck” had a 3.1/5 and a 1.9 demo rating, posting a very tiny audience boost over last week. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was also slightly up from last week.

“Dancing with the Stars” improved to a 12.8/20 in the 9 p.m. hour, keeping ABC in first overall. CBS was second overall with the 8.3/13 for “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” but won the hour with a 4.9 demo rating, paced by the 5.2 rating for “Big Bang.” FOX’s “24” had a 5.2/8 for third. Fourth place went to NBC’s “Law & Order” repeat. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” had a 1.2/2, declining from its lead-in overall and in the demo.

“Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with a 7.5/13 and 11.42 million viewers. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” was a close second with a 7.2/12 and won the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. Not that with “Castle” losing 2 million viewers between its first half hour and the second, “CSI: Miami” won the 10:30 half-hour overall as well. Third place went to NBC’s new “Law & Order.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.