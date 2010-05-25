TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ CBS comedies clobber ’24’ finale on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 24, 2010.

One night after the “Lost” finale drew dominant numbers for ABC, the series finale of “24” failed to get any sort of meaningful audience bump for FOX. In fact, the series finale was down in the 18-49 demo from last week.

Also failing to get a finale bump, this one a season finale, was NBC’s “Chuck,” while the series finale of “Law & Order” was up from recent airings.

Meanwhile, the finales of “Dancing with the Stars” and CBS’ Monday lineup were all strong for the night, leading to a ratings split.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.9 rating, topping ABC’s 3.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 2.7 rating, far ahead of the 1.8 rating for NBC and The CW’s 0.3 rating.

Overall, however, ABC averaged an estimated 12.5 million viewers and an 8.3 rating/13 share. CBS was second with a 7.3/12. FOX’s two-hour “24” finale had a 5.2/8 and 8.85 million viewers on average. NBC’s 3.7/6 and the 0.5/1 for The CW followed.

The performance portion of the “Dancing with the “Stars” finale ruled 8 p.m. for ABC with a 12.5/20 and a 4.0 demo rating. FOX’s “24” and CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finales did a 5.0/8, but while FOX eked out a lead in viewers, CBS was ahead in the key demo. The first hour of NBC’s “Chuck” finale had a 3.0/5 and a 1.7 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Gossip Girl” was fifth.

CBS took control at 9 p.m. with “Two and a Half Men” (9.4/15, 5.0 demo rating) and “The Big Bang Theory” (8.9/14 and a 5.2 demo rating). The first hour of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” premiere had a 6.7/10 for second. FOX’s “24” finale finished with a 5.4/8 and a 2.9 demo rating, basically identical to last week’s non-finale. “Chuck” was up slightly to a 3.1/5 and a 1.8 demo rating in its last hour.

“CSI: Miami” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with a 7.8/13 and a 3.3 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” fell in its second hour, but still finished second. The series finale of “Law & Order” did a 5.0/8, pulling in 7.6 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, not huge numbers but definitely up from season averages.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.