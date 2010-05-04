TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘House’ lead ABC, FOX Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 3, 2010.

“Dancing with the Stars” delivered another strong Monday to push ABC to a win overall, while “House” (and a two-hour primetime programming window) pushed FOX to another demo win.

Meanwhile, “Chuck” dropped against increased competition, while a special 9 p.m. airing of “Big Bang Theory” suggested that the comedy isn’t quite ready to lose its “Two and a Half Men” lead-in just yet.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.4 for the night, nipping the 3.3 rating for ABC and the 3.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC wasn’t part of the logjam, finishing fourth with a 1.6 rating, beating the 0.9 rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC dominated with an estimated 15.02 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share. CBS’ 5.9/9 was a distant second, with FOX’s 5.7/9 in a close third. NBC’s 3.5/6 was fourth, still comfortably ahead of the 1.3/2 for The CW.

In the 8 p.m. hour, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” ruled with an 11.8/19 and tied for first in the demo with a 3.8 rating. FOX’s “House” was second overall with a 6.0/10 and tied for first in the demo. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were third with a 4.7/7, beating the 3.2/5 for “Chuck,” which also fell to a 1.9 demo rating. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was fifth, steady from last week.

At 9 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (13.3/20 and a 4.5 demo) and “Romantically Challenged” (6.8/11 and a 2.5 rating) were first overall. CBS’ new “Big Bang Theory” and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat finished second overall with a 6.7/10 and won the demo with a 4.1 rating. FOX’s “24” had a 5.4/8 for third. A repeat of “Law & Order” was fourth for NBC. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” had a 1.2/2 for fifth.

Overall, “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour with a 7.0/12, beating the 6.3/11 for CBS’ “CSI: Miami,” though CBS’ procedural had a slim advantage in the 18-49 demo. NBC’s new “Law & Order” was well back in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.