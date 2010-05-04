TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘House’ lead ABC, FOX Monday split

#Dancing With The Stars #How I Met Your Mother
05.04.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, May 3, 2010.
“Dancing with the Stars” delivered another strong Monday to push ABC to a win overall, while “House” (and a two-hour primetime programming window) pushed FOX to another demo win.
Meanwhile, “Chuck” dropped against increased competition, while a special 9 p.m. airing of “Big Bang Theory” suggested that the comedy isn’t quite ready to lose its “Two and a Half Men” lead-in just yet.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.4 for the night, nipping the 3.3 rating for ABC and the 3.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC wasn’t part of the logjam, finishing fourth with a 1.6 rating, beating the 0.9 rating for The CW.
Overall, ABC dominated with an estimated 15.02 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share. CBS’ 5.9/9 was a distant second, with FOX’s 5.7/9 in a close third. NBC’s 3.5/6 was fourth, still comfortably ahead of the 1.3/2 for The CW.
In the 8 p.m. hour, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” ruled with an 11.8/19 and tied for first in the demo with a 3.8 rating. FOX’s “House” was second overall with a 6.0/10 and tied for first in the demo. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were third with a 4.7/7, beating the 3.2/5 for “Chuck,” which also fell to a 1.9 demo rating. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was fifth, steady from last week.
At 9 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (13.3/20 and a 4.5 demo) and “Romantically Challenged” (6.8/11 and a 2.5 rating) were first overall. CBS’ new “Big Bang Theory” and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat finished second overall with a 6.7/10 and won the demo with a 4.1 rating. FOX’s “24” had a 5.4/8 for third. A repeat of “Law & Order” was fourth for NBC. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” had a 1.2/2 for fifth.
Overall, “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour with a 7.0/12, beating the 6.3/11 for CBS’ “CSI: Miami,” though CBS’ procedural had a slim advantage in the 18-49 demo. NBC’s new “Law & Order” was well back in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#How I Met Your Mother
TAGS24Big Bang TheoryCHUCKDANCING WITH THE STARSGOSSIP GIRLHOUSEHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMondayNIELSEN RATINGSONE TREE HILLRATINGSROMANTICALLY CHALLENGEDTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP