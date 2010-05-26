TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘Idol,’ ‘Loser’ finales dominate Tuesday

05.26.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 25, 2010.
With “American Idol” starting its two-night finale and another solid week of “Glee,” FOX had no trouble winning Tuesday night in the 18-49 demographic and in total viewers, but the two-hour “Dancing with the Stars” finale helped ABC sneak in to win the night in overall ratings.
Throw in a strong finale for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” and it’s no wonder CBS’ finales for “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Good Wife” took a beating.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.7 rating for the night, easily topping the 3.4 rating for NBC and ABC’s 3.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was fourth with a 2.6 rating, while The CW’s 0.3 rating barely registered.
Overall, ABC averaged a 9.7 rating/16 share, beating the 8.8/14 for FOX, though FOX averaged 15.545 million viewers, compared to the 15.24 million for ABC. CBS was third with an 8.3/13, far ahead of the 5.1/8 for NBC. The CW’s 0.5/1 trailed.
FOX dominated the 8 p.m. hour with “American Idol,” which averaged 19.6 million viewers, an 11.0/18 overall and a 6.6 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS” finale had a 9.8/16 for a solid second, far ahead of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” repeat. The first hour of NBC’s “Biggest Loser” finale had a 5.2/8 overall and finished second in the demo. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat had a 0.5/1 for fifth.
ABC moved into first overall at 9 p.m. with an 11.0/17 for the first hour of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” finale had an 8.3/13, but lost more than 2 million viewers from last week and finished a distant fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Glee” was third overall with a 6.7/10 and won the hour in the demo with a 4.8 rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” finale was up to a 6.4/10 for its conclusion, doing a 4.3 rating to finish second in the demo. The CW ran a repeat of “90210.”
“Dancing with the Stars” was up to an 11.9/20 in its second hour, adding a 4.2 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with a 7.0/12 for “The Good Wife,” which fell to a 2.0 demo rating and lost nearly 1.6 million viewers from last week’s episode. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third overall with a 3.9/6 and second in the demo with a 2.6 rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

