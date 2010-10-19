TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ keeps ABC on top on Monday, while ‘Event,’ ‘Chase’ halt slides

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 18, 2010.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” dominated its two primetime hours on Monday and gave the network a convincing win overall and a slim win among younger viewers.

NBC, meanwhile, had a little bit of good news, as both “The Event” and “Chase” ended a string of steady week-to-week drops dating back to the series premieres of both shows. That will be small solace for the fourth place network.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 3.5 rating, nipping the 3.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a solid third with a 2.8 rating, with NBC’s 1.9 rating following. The CW was in repeats on Monday and did a 0.5 rating.

Overall, it was a rout for ABC, which averaged an estimated 16.734 million viewers to go with a 10.7 rating/17 share. CBS was a distant second with a 6.4/10 and 10.245 million viewers. FOX’s 7.6 million viewers and a 4.6/7 finished third, with NBC’s 3.5/5 and 5.6 million viewers finishing fourth. The CW’s repeats were a distant fifth with a 0.7/1 and an estimated 1.05 million viewers.

8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 18.43 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating to control the 8 p.m. hour for ABC. FOX’s “House” averaged 9.49 million viewers and finished a close second with a 3.5 demo rating. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were on the low side with 7.96 million viewers in third. NBC’s “Chuck” did what “Chuck” does, averaging 5.26 million viewers (tiny bit down from last week) and a 1.9 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “90210” was fifth with 1.21 million viewers.

9 p.m. — In the 9 p.m. hour, “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 20.15 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (13.39 million and a 4.3 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.98 million and a 3.4 demo) were second. NBC’s “The Event” averaged 6.37 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, same as last week in the demo and down fewer than 100,000 viewers overall, basically flat. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was fourth with 5.71 million views. The CW’s “Gossip Girls” repeat averaged 881,000 viewers.

10 p.m. — ABC’s “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with an estimated 11.63 million viewers, but the series was down in the demo with a 2.7 rating, finishing second. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 10.586 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 demo rating. NBC’s “Chase” didn’t have impressive numbers with 5.17 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, but both numbers were very, very slightly up from last week.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.