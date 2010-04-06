TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ NCAA Finals rule Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 5, 2010.

“Dancing with the Stars” dominated the early portion of the evening and helped give ABC an overall win on Monday, but an NCAA Finals thriller between Duke and Butler allowed CBS to dominate the later hours and claim the night in the key demo.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 5.5 rating, beating the 4.4 rating for ABC. FOX was a distant third in the key demographic with a 2.3 rating, beating the 1.6 rating for NBC and The CW’s 0.9 rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 18.06 million viewers to go with an 11.4 rating/18 share. CBS was second with a 9.9/16. FOX stayed third with a 4.4/7, beating the 3.3/5 for NBC. The CW’s 1.2/2 was fifth.

In the 8 p.m. hour, “Dancing with the Stars” did a 12.6/20 and a 4.6 demo rating, better than CBS’ 6.6/11 for a “How I Met Your Mother” repeat and a new “Rules of Engagement” in some of the country, but the conclusion of the basketball game on the West Coast. The first hour of FOX’s two-hour “24” was far lower than usual with a 4.1/7. NBC’s “Chuck” was stable from last week with a 3.3/5 and a 2.1 demo rating, rising slightly in viewership. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” had a 1.2/2 for fifth, down very slightly from last week.

“Dancing with the Stars” stayed in first overall with a 13.9/21 in the 9 p.m. hour. The start of the basketball game on CBS had a 10.2/15 and won the hour with a 5.6 demo rating. FOX’s “24” was up to a 4.8/7 in its second hour, easily ahead of “Trauma” on NBC. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” had a 1.2/2, but improved on its lead-in in the key demo.

CBS’ basketball dominated the 10 p.m. hour with a 12.8/21 and a 7.4 demo rating. ABC’s “new “Castle” was way down from last week, but still mustered a respectable 7.9/13 against the hoops. NBC’s “Law & Order” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, especially in the case of live events.