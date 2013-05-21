TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ rises, ‘The Voice’ drops and ‘Goodwin Games’ is DOA on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 20, 2013.

Facing reduced competition, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” got a big bump as it neared its finale, while NBC’s “The Voice” declined, as ABC took Monday night overall and NBC won among young viewers.

Meanwhile, FOX’s summer dump “Goodwin Games” is predictably dead-on-arrival, with ABC’s “Motive” showing slightly more life in a Monday preview.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic, well ahead of ABC’s 2.1 rating. CBS was third in the key demo with a 1.9 rating, topping FOX’s 0.6 rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.1 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/13 share for Monday night, easily beating NBC’s 9.01 million viewers and 5.5/9. CBS was third with a 4.8/8 and 7.47 million viewers. There was a big drop to FOX’s 1.0/2 and 1.58 million viewers and to The CW’s 0.5/1 and 762,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 13.97 million viewers for ABC, coming in second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 10.35 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.3 key demo rating. CBS was third with a “2 Broke Girls” repeat (5.02 million and a 1.2 key demo) and the series finale of “Rules of Engagement” (6.25 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). FOX was a distant fourth with a “Raising Hope” repeat (1.77 million and a 0.7 key demo rating) and the series premiere of “Goodwin Games” (1.75 million and a 0.7 key demo). The first of two “Oh Sit!” episode averaged 888,000 viewers on The CW.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” rose to 15.5 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour. [“Dancing” was up 25 percent from last week, but down either 7 percent from the fall Monday finale or 14 percent from last spring’s Monday finale.] “The Voice” got a little bump to 10.87 million viewers and a 3.6 key demo rating, which won the hour, though a rival network wants to make it clear that this was the lowest-rated Monday episode in “Voice” history. CBS was third with 7.76 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for a “Big Bang Theory” repeat and whatever aired in place of the “Mike & Molly” finale, which was held off due to a tornado-based plot-point. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, while The CW’s “Oh Sit!” averaged 637,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ season finale for “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 902 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour. ABC was second overall with 6.83 million viewers for a preview of “Motive,” which was third with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 5.8 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.