TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ soars, ‘Skating’ stumbles for ABC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 22, 2010.

ABC aired a confusing Monday lineup in the hopes of giving “Skating with the Stars” as big a premiere sampling as possible. However, while “Dancing with the Stars” hit new season highs for the first half of its finale, “Skating” slipped and helped CBS’ end-of-evening offerings rise, leading to a Monday split.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 3.5 rating, nipping the 3.4 rating for ABC. FOX was third with a 2.6 rating, still ahead of the 1.6 rating for NBC in the coveted demographic. The CW’s repeats were a distant fifth with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, though, ABC still averaged 15.13 million viewers and a 9.5 rating/15 share, winning the night easily. CBS was second with a 7.0/11 and 11.43 million viewers. From there there was a big drop to FOX’s 4.5/7 and 7.48 million viewers and then to the 3.2/5 and 5.1 million viewers for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 0.6/1 and 861,000 viewers on average.





8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” dominated the first primetime hour with 23.28 million viewers and a 4.7 demo rating, crushing everything in its path. FOX’s “House” plummeted to 9.24 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. Credit CBS, as “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” averaged 8.56 million viewers, both actually up from last week, and a 3.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” was noticeably down against the “Dancing” onslaught, dipping to 4.8 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “90210” was fifth with 885,000 viewers.

9 p.m. — ABC won the 9 p.m. hour, which was 13 minutes of “Dancing with the Stars” and 47 minutes of the premiere of “Skating with the Stars.” The two combined for 15.21 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating, but that was 19.45 million for the first half-hour and 10.97 million for the second half-hour, already a significant turn-off. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (14.31 million viewers, 4.5 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (12.99 million and a 4.0 demo), were the beneficiaries, with both shows rising. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was third with 5.724 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. NBC’s “The Event” was steady from last week with a 1.7 demo rating and down only slightly in viewers with 5.18 million. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat was fifth.

10 p.m. — Facing decreased competition, CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” went up by nearly 2 million viewers to 12.09 million and went up to a 3.2 demo rating. ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” slipped to 6.91 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating (including 6 million and a 1.7 in its last half-hour). “Skating” even benefited NBC, as “Chase” went up to 5.33 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly when ABC plays silly scheduling tricks like this one.

