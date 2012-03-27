TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘The Voice’ lead Monday split, while FOX’s ‘Alcatraz’ finale lags

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 26, 2012.

“Dancing with the Stars” slid a little from last week’s premiere, but still helped ABC dominate Monday night overall. “The Voice,” meanwhile, failed to gain from the “Dancing” decline, but in staying flat, NBC comfortably won Monday among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.7 rating for Monday night, beating ABC’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.9 rating on a night of repeats, with FOX’s 1.5 rating in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 15.79 million viewers to go with a 10.1 rating/16 share. NBC’s 6.1/10 and 9.98 million viewers were good for a distant second, still far ahead of CBS’ 4.1/6 and 6.39 million viewers and FOX’s 2.9/4 and 4.7 million. The CW averaged 949,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for Monday primetime.

[Univision averaged 3.656 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 17.01 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC, but finished second with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” won the hour in the key demo with a 4.1 rating and finished second with 11.26 million viewers. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 5.91 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. The first hour of FOX’s “Alcatraz” finale averaged only 4.71 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, failing to pick up any live viewers from the “Dancing” drop or CBS repeats. On The CW, “Confessions of a Shopaholic” averaged 1.11 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 18.225 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” was also up in its second hour, averaging 12.32 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 6.68 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “Alcatraz” was steady with 4.74 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. The CW’s movie slipped to 784,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” averaged 12.15 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour. A repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” had CBS in second overall with 6.57 million viewers and third in the key demo with a 1.6 rating. NBC’s “Smash” was down a tiny bit with 6.355 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.