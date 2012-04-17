TV Ratings: ‘Dancing,’ ‘The Voice’ lead usual Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 16, 2012.

“Dancing with the Stars” and “The Voice” led ABC and NBC to their normal wins on what was a sluggish Monday night, unless you happen to be The CW.

Monday night week-to-week droppers included “Smash,” “The Voice” and three of four CBS comedies, while “Dancing with the Stars” gained overall viewers, but lost young viewers. FOX’s “House” and “Bones” both lost viewers, but were flat in the demo.

Your few Monday gainers included “Two and a Half Men,” “Gossip Girl” and “Hart of Dixie.”

Probably there’s no point in trying to make sense of this minor fluctuation.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating, topping CBS’ 2.7 rating and the 2.6 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 2.0 rating, while The CW delivered a 0.6 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 14.72 million viewers and a 9.5 rating/15 share to win Monday night. NBC was second with a 5.3/8 and 8.61 million viewers, nipping the 5.1/8 and 8.09 million viewers for CBS. FOX was fourth with a 3.9/6 and just under 6.3 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.22 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.75 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” kicked off primetime with 15.425 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for ABC, but finished third with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 9.68 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.4 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with new episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” (7.27 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (8.44 million and a 3.3 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” averaged 6.97 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.12 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” was up to 17.25 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for ABC and stayed third with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ episodes of “Two and a Half Men” (11.04 million and a 3.7 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.56 million and a 3.1 key demo) finished second. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 10.19 million viewers for third overall, but won the hour with a 3.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “House” averaged 5.62 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.32 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC closed the night in first with 11.495 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Castle,” which didn’t get a bump from CBS’ repeat in the hour. That “Hawaii Five-0” repeat was second overall with 6.11 million viewers and third with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Smash” averaged 5.96 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, both in danger of being series lows.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.