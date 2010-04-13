TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ tops ‘House,’ CBS comedies in ABC Monday win

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 12, 2010.

One of the knocks on the early season rebirth of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was that the show had done most most of its damage against repeats of the CBS Monday comedies and “House.” Consider all of those questions answered. For now.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won Monday night with a 4.2 rating, better than the 3.6 rating for CBS. FOX was a solid third in the coveted demographic with a 3.3 rating, well ahead of the 1.1 rating for NBC and The CW’s 0.9 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 17.91 million viewers to go with an 11.5 rating/19 share. CBS was a distant second with a 6.5/11. FOX’s 5.7/9 was again a close third, with NBC’s 2.5/4 and the 1.2/2 for The CW lagging.

ABC started the night in first with a 12.3/20 for “Dancing with the Stars,” which also won the hour with a 4.3 demo rating. FOX’s “House” had a sluggish 6.3/10 and a 4.0 demo. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were down to a 4.5/7 with all of the competition. NBC’s repeat of “Chuck” held off the season finale for “Life Unexpected,” which did a 1.3/2 and a 0.9 demo rating for The CW.

“Dancing with the Stars” improved to a 13.8/21 and a 5.2 demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. “Dancing” knocked CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” down to an 8.1/12 and a 4.8 demo rating. FOX’s “24” had a 5.0/8, slightly up from last week’s lackluster two-parter. NBC’s “Trauma” was also down from last week to a 2.7/4. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” held onto most of its lead-in.

“Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with an 8.5/15 and a 3.2 demo rating. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” was second with a 7.0/12 and beat “Castle” in the demo in the hour’s second half. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order” lagged.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.