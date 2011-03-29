TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Castle’ dominate Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 28, 2011.

Facing mostly repeats as competition, “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle” both replicated last week’s numbers and helped ABC dominate Monday in all measures.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.5 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 1.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for NBC followed, with The CW’s repeats generating only a 0.3 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 19.16 million viewers and an 11.9 rating/18 share. CBS was a distant second with a 4.1/6 and 6.245 million viewers, beating NBC’s 5.59 million viewers and 3.7/6. FOX was fourth with a 2.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers, while The CW’s repeats drew 646,000 in fifth.

8 p.m. – The second week of “Dancing with the Stars” performances averaged 20.85 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with a repeat of “How I Met Your Mother” (5.65 million viewers and a 1.9 demo) and a new “Mad Love” (5.63 million and a 2.1 demo). FOX’s repeat of “House” was third with 4.83 million viewers, beating the 4.2 million for NBC’s “All Together Now” special. The CW’s repeat of “90210” averaged 756,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – In its second hour, “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 23.8 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS was second with 7.315 million viewers for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” NBC’s new “The Event” averaged 4.36 million viewers (up from last week) and a 1.2 demo rating, beating FOX’s “Chicago Code” repeat, which averaged 3.97 million. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 537,000 viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” ruled the 10 p.m. hour with 12.83 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating. NBC’s new “Harry’s Law” was second with 8.21 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating. CBS was third with 5.78 million viewers for a repeat of “Hawaii Five-0.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.