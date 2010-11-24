TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale waltzes to a Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 23, 2010.
“Dancing with the Stars” reached its much-discussed finale on Tuesday night and whether viewers were rooting for Jennifer, Bristol or Kyle, audiences certainly tuned in to ABC. The big “Dancing” finale — 24.13 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 — even gave a slight halo boost to “No Ordinary Family,” as ABC dominated primetime in all key measures.
Meanwhile, even without head-to-head competition from “Dancing,” FOX’s “Glee” took a big drop on the week, perhaps a sign of young viewers preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday?
Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 4.1 rating. CBS’ 3.1 rating and the 3.0 rating for FOX followed closely in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 2.2 rating, while The CW’s repeats were a distant fifth with a 0.3 rating.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 18.43 million viewers and an 11.2 rating/18 share. CBS was a solid second with an 8.9/14 and 14.56 million viewers, far ahead of the 4.4/7 and 7.67 million for FOX. NBC was fourth with a 3.7/6 and 6.034 million viewers. The CW trailed with a 0.5/1 and 866,000 viewers.
8 p.m. — CBS started primetime in first overall with 18.8 million viewers for “NCIS,” which also finished second in the demo with a 3.9 rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 10.38 million viewers and a 4.0 demo rating, comfortably down from last week’s Gwyneth Paltrow-centric episode. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” averaged 7.03 million viewers in third, finishing fourth with a 1.8 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was fourth overall with 6.89 million viewers and third in the demo. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 919,000 viewers in fifth.
9 p.m. — The first hour of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale gave ABC 22.78 million viewers and a 4.8 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 14.86 million viewers and a 3.2 demo. “The Biggest Loser” actually went down in its second hour for NBC, averaging 6.71 million viewers (the demo number went up). FOX was fourth with “Raising Hope” (5.645 million and a 2.4 demo) and a “Raising Hope” repeat (4.28 million). The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.
10 p.m. — The conclusion of “Dancing with the Stars” crested to 25.485 million viewers and a 5.7 demo rating for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. “Dancing” took its biggest bite out of CBS’ “The Good Wife,” which drooped to 10.02 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was less impacted, averaging 4.5 million viewers and going up from last week to a 1.9 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
The winner of Dancing with the stars 2010 has been named. Jennifer Grey has taken home the trophy for Dancing With The Stars. The actress is most famous for her role in the classic film “Dirty Dancing”. This win doesn’t come without controversy, especially around 3rd place competitor Bristol Palin.