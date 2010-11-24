TV Ratings: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale waltzes to a Tuesday win

#Dancing With The Stars #The Good Wife
11.24.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 23, 2010.
“Dancing with the Stars” reached its much-discussed finale on Tuesday night and whether viewers were rooting for Jennifer, Bristol or Kyle, audiences certainly tuned in to ABC. The big “Dancing” finale — 24.13 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 — even gave a slight halo boost to “No Ordinary Family,” as ABC dominated primetime in all key measures.
Meanwhile, even without head-to-head competition from “Dancing,” FOX’s “Glee” took a big drop on the week, perhaps a sign of young viewers preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday? 
Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 4.1 rating. CBS’ 3.1 rating and the 3.0 rating for FOX followed closely in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 2.2 rating, while The CW’s repeats were a distant fifth with a 0.3 rating.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 18.43 million viewers and an 11.2 rating/18 share. CBS was a solid second with an 8.9/14 and 14.56 million viewers, far ahead of the 4.4/7 and 7.67 million for FOX. NBC was fourth with a 3.7/6 and 6.034 million viewers. The CW trailed with a 0.5/1 and 866,000 viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS started primetime in first overall with 18.8 million viewers for “NCIS,” which also finished second in the demo with a 3.9 rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 10.38 million viewers and a 4.0 demo rating, comfortably down from last week’s Gwyneth Paltrow-centric episode. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” averaged 7.03 million viewers in third, finishing fourth with a 1.8 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was fourth overall with 6.89 million viewers and third in the demo. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 919,000 viewers in fifth.
9 p.m. — The first hour of the “Dancing with the Stars” finale gave ABC 22.78 million viewers and a  4.8 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 14.86 million viewers and a 3.2 demo. “The Biggest Loser” actually went down in its second hour for NBC, averaging 6.71 million viewers (the demo number went up). FOX was fourth with “Raising Hope” (5.645 million and a 2.4 demo) and a “Raising Hope” repeat (4.28 million). The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.
10 p.m. — The conclusion of “Dancing with the Stars” crested to 25.485 million viewers and a 5.7 demo rating for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. “Dancing” took its biggest bite out of CBS’ “The Good Wife,” which drooped to 10.02 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was less impacted, averaging 4.5 million viewers and going up from last week to a 1.9 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

