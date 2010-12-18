TV Ratings: ‘Dateline NBC,’ CBS Christmas offerings lead slow Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 17, 2010.

While early evening viewers favored CBS’ encore airings of several holiday favorites, “Dateline” dominated the second half of the night for NBC, which won narrow Friday victories in the key ratings measures.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.3 rating for the night, edging out CBS’ 1.2 rating and the 1.1 rating for ABC in the all-important demographic. FOX was fourth in the key demo with a 0.9 rating, beating The CW’s 0.6 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 5.63 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/7 share, winning the the evening. CBS was second with a 2.9/5 and 4.96 million viewers, topping the 2.7/5 and 4.12 million viewers for ABC. FOX was a distant fourth with a 1.8/3 and 3.04 million viewers, holding off the 1.0/2 and 1.5 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. — CBS started primetime in first with 5.22 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for airings of “Yes, Virginia” and “”Frosty the Snowman.” NBC’s repeat of “Minute to Win It” claimed second with 4.02 million viewers, nipping ABC’s “Supernanny” in third with 4 million viewers. FOX’s broadcast of the film “Are We There Yet?” averaged 2.76 million viewers for fourth. The CW’s last night of “Vampire Diaries” repeats averaged 1.57 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. — NBC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 6.345 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating for “Dateline.” ABC was second with the 4.38 million viewers for “Primetime: What Would You Do?” CBS’ “Frosty Returns” (5.17 million and a 1.4 demo) and a half-hour “I Get That A Lot” clip show (3.38 million viewers and a 1.0 demo) were third, though “Frosty Returns” won its half-hour in the demo. FOX’s movie averaged 3.31 million viewers in fourth, with The CW’s second “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaging 1.42 million viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. — “Dateline NBC” closed primetime in first with 6.52 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. CBS’ “Blue Bloods” repeat was second with 5.39 million viewers, but third in the demo. ABC’s “20/20” finished third with 3.98 million viewers, second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js