TV Ratings: ‘Desperate Housewives’ series finale lifts ABC to Sunday win

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 13, 2012.

The series finale of “Desperate Housewives” delivered the show’s best ratings of the season and combined with the season finale of “Once Upon a Time” to life ABC to Sunday wins both overall and in the key demo.

CBS was second with OK numbers for the three-hour finale of “Survivor: One World.”

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.3 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.7 rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for NBC.

Overall, ABC averaged a 5.8 rating/10 share to go with 9.49 million viewers, edging out CBS’ 5.6/10 and 9.43 million viewers. There was a big drop to NBC’s 3.5/6 and 5.505 million viewers and to FOX’s 2.2/4 and 3.6 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 9.205 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second 6.31 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third overall with 3.62 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX was third in the demo and fourth overall with a “Simpsons” repeat (2.12 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.79 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The first hour of the “Survivor: One World” finale kept CBS in first overall for the 8 p.m. hour with 10.08 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was second overall with 9.45 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.2 key demo rating, both up from last week. Shortly after its cancellation, NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged 7.61 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX remained fourth overall and third in the demo with “The Simpsons” (4 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.63 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo).

9 p.m. – ABC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.98 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the start of the “Desperate Housewives” finale. CBS’ “Survivor: One World” finale was second with 10.36 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 5.3 million viewers for third and a 1.6 key demo rating for fourth. FOX, meanwhile, stayed fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Family Guy” (4.94 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.12 million and a 2.0 key demo).

10 p.m. – “Desperate Housewives” closed its series run with 11.23 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, winning the 10 p.m. hour for ABC. CBS’ “Survivor: One World” live show (complete with results) averaged 8.065 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating in second. Against the enhanced competition, NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” slipped to 5.49 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.