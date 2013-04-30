TV Ratings: Dropping ‘Dancing’ and ‘The Voice’ still lead ABC, NBC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 29, 2013.

“Dancing with the Stars” was down in viewers from last Monday, but ABC still led the night overall, while “The Voice” was down steeply among adults 18-49, but NBC still led the night in the key demographic.

Among other notables, FOX got finale bumps for “Bones” and “The Following,” while several CBS comedies were also a little from their last airings.

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX was a distant second with a 2.3 key demo rating, with CBS’ 2.1 key demo rating and the 2.0 key demo rating for ABC finishing close behind. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC won the night with 12.38 million viewers and an 8.1 rating/13 share, topping NBC’s 6.2/10 and 10.24 million viewers. FOX was third with 7.44 million viewers and a 4.4/7, edging out CBS’ 7.32 million viewers and 4.7/7. The CW averaged 656,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

[Univision averaged 3.54 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – With “The Voice” taking a fairly steep drop, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 12.87 million viewers, though it finished fourth with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” averaged 12.08 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.11 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for its season finale, up in both measures. CBS was fourth overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (6.89 million and a 2.7 key demo) and “Rules of Engagement” (6 million and a 2.0 key demo). On The CW, “Oh Sit!” averaged 797,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” remained in the lead for the 9 p.m. hour with 13.63 million viewers, but stayed in fourth with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 12.82 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating, up hour-to-hour, but still well off the numbers from last week. CBS was third with “2 Broke Girls” (7.69 million and a 2.5 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (7.93 million and a 2.3 key demo). FOX’s “The Following” closed its first season with 7.77 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating, the show’s best performance in seven weeks. The CW’s “90210” averaged 515,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour with 10.63 million viewers and averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 7.69 million viewers and finished third with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Revolution” was down from last week’s Fast Nationals with 5.81 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. [Note that “Revolution” has been dropping in Final Nationals and is likely to drop behind “Castle” in the key demo when the real numbers come out this afternoon.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.