TV Ratings: Emmys hold off NFL preseason for NBC on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 29, 2010.

Since the numbers are sure to change dramatically once figures are factored from live West Coast (outside-of-primetime) viewership, it’s hard to tell if ratings for the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are going to give NBC any cause for celebration.

Again, we can’t emphasize enough the inevitably of numbers changing for the Emmy telecast itself, but for now we can merely say that NBC won primetime on Sunday night and that these primetime ratings don’t necessarily reflect the audience for the actual Emmy telecast.

Stay tuned for actual Emmys ratings later in the day.

For what it’s worth, among adults 18-49, NBC won the night in primetime with a 3.1 rating. FOX was a close second in the key demographic with a 2.9 rating. CBS’ 1.7 rating and the 1.1 rating for ABC followed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.508 million viewers to go with a 6.6 rating/11 share. FOX’s 4.6/8 was second, just ahead of the 4.2/7 for CBS. ABC’s 2.6/4 trailed.

CBS started the night in first place overall with a 5.7/11 for “60 Minutes.” NBC’s Emmy pre-show and red carpet coverage was second with a 4.5/8 and tied for first in the key demo with a 1.8 rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was third overall. FOX’s repeats of “American Dad” and “The Simpsons” had a 2.7/5 for fourth overall and joined NBC in that first place demo tie.

NBC’s Emmys telecast was first in the 8 p.m. hour with a 7.9/13 and a 3.8 demo rating. FOX was second with a 5.2/9 and a 3.2 demo rating for an NFL preseason game between the Broncos and the Steelers. CBS was a solid third with a 4.6/8 for “Big Brother.” ABC’s broadcast of “Casino Royale” was fourth.

In the 9 p.m. hour, NBC’s Emmys coverage was first overall with a 7.4/12 and tied for first with a 3.7 demo rating. FOX’s football improved to a 5.9/9 and a 3.7 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” was third, beating the 2.5/4 for ABC’s airing of “Casino Royale.”

The Emmys were down to a 6.5/11 and a 3.2 demo rating, still enough to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” had a 3.2/5 for second. ABC’s “Casino Royale” was third overall, but second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.