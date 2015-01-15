TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ rises in Week 2, ‘Idol’ retains and FOX leads Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 14, 2015.

FOX's “Empire” bucked normal industry trending to post week-to-week gains from an already-outstanding premiere to help FOX rule Wednesday night in all measures. Solid retention from the second week of “American Idol” also contributed to FOX's big night.

Most of Wednesday's other movement was down. ABC's comedies all posted tiny declines, while NBC's “Mysteries of Laura” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” will both down double-digits.

The slight gainers were CBS' “Criminal Minds” and “Stalker.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX dominated with a 3.4 rating in the key demographic for Wednesday night. ABC's 1.8 key demo rating and the 1.7 key demo rating for CBS followed. NBC was fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged a 6.5 rating/10 share and an estimated 10.475 million viewers for Wednesday night. CBS was second with 9.1 million viewers and a 5.6/9. NBC's 4.3/7 and 6.6 million viewers edged out the 3.9/6 and 6.23 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 885,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” topped the 8 p.m. hour for FOX with 10.66 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “The Mentalist” was second with 9.36 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC took second in the key demo and third overall with “The Middle” (7.82 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating) and “The Goldbergs” (7.18 million and a 2.3 key demo rating). NBC's “The Mysteries of Laura” was fourth with 6.3 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. And on The CW, an “Arrow” repeat averaged 840,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second week of “Empire” rose to 10.29 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 to lead FOX in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS' “Criminal Minds” was a close second with 10.17 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC stayed second in the key demo and third overall with “Modern Family” (9.35 million and a 3.0 key demo) and “Black-ish” (6.6 million and a 2.0 key demo). NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 6.79 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The CW's “Flash” repeat averaged 930,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS' “Stalker” closed primetime in first with 7.775 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago PD” was second with 6.72 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.5 key demo rating. [“Chicago PD” beat “Stalker” in the key demo in the 10:30 half-hour.] ABC's “Forever” repeat averaged 3.22 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.