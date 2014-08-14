TV Ratings: ‘Extant,’ ‘Talent’ and ‘Dance’ all lose Wednesday viewers

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 13, 2014.

“Extant,” “America's Got Talent” and “Taxi Brooklyn” were all down week-to-week, but NBC still led Wednesday overall and tied with CBS in the key demographic.

It was, in fact, a series low in the key demo for “America's Got Talent,” while “Extant” and “Taxi Brooklyn” only dipped overall, but were flat in the key demo.

FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” was down in both measures.

On the slightly-more-positive side, CBS' “Big Brother” added a few viewers, as did The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

All of the gains and declines are pretty much within the margin of typical variation, though.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and CBS both averaged a 1.3 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and FOX tied for third with a 1.0 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, though, NBC had first place to itself, averaging 6.91 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/8 share for Wednesday night. CBS was second with 5.71 million viewers and a 3.6/6. ABC was third with a 2.5/4 and 3.765 million viewers, just ahead of the 2.1/4 and 3.44 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 6.59 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother.” NBC's “America's Got Talent” was second with 5.83 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC's repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” averaged 3.97 million viewers, topping the 3.63 million viewers for FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance,” while both networks did a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW's “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” continued its solid summer start with 1.665 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” moved up to first with 9.71 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS' “Criminal Minds” repeat was second with 4.9 million viewers and tied for third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's pair of “Modern Family” repeats averaged 3.825 million viewers for third and a 1.3 key demo rating for second, topping the 3.25 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance.” A repeat of “The 100” averaged 642,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Extant” moved CBS back into first with 5.63 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour, just ahead of the 5.2 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn.” ABC's “Motive” was flat with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.