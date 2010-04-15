TV Ratings: Finale bounce for ‘Ugly Betty,’ but FOX, ‘Idol’ rule Wednesday

04.15.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, April 14, 2010.
As per usual, “American Idol” and “Human Target” kept FOX on top on Wednesday night, though “Human Target” was down in its season finale.
Meanwhile, “Ugly Betty” saw an uptick in ratings for its series finale.
Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 4.3 rating, beating the 2.5 rating for CBS and ABC’s 2.2 rating. NBC was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.6 rating, still better than the 0.8 rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.88 million viewers to go with an 8.2 rating/14 share. CBS was second with a 6.3/11, with ABC’s 4.0/7 a distant third. NBC finished fourth with a 3.5/6, leaving The CW in fifth with a 1.3/2.
FOX started the night in first with a 4.5/8 and a 2.0 demo rating for the season finale of “Human Target,” off from the past couple weeks. CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Accidentally on Purpose” averaged a 4.0/7 for second. ABC’s “Modern Family” repeat (3.5/6) and a new “The Middle” (4.2/7) were third, beating NBC’s “Minute to Win It” repeat. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” lost viewers from last week and finished fifth with a 2.0/4.
With the potential excitement of a double elimination, “American Idol” improved to a 11.9/19 and a 6.6 demo rating this week. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” had a 7.8/13 for second. ABC’s “Modern Family” (5.3/9 and a 3.6 demo rating) and “Cougar Town” (3.7/6 and a 2.4 demo) were third. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was fourth with a 3.0/5. The CW’s “Fly Girls” and “High Society” trailed.
In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “CSI: NY” had a 7.0/12 and a 2.6 demo rating, winning the hour. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second. ABC’s “Ugly Betty” series finale did a 3.7/7 and a 1.8 in the demo. The “Ugly Betty” finale drew 5.43 million viewers, up by 1.4 million from last week. 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

