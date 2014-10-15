TV Ratings: ‘Flash’ zips past ABC, FOX as ‘Marry Me’ helps normal Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 14, 2014.

The second week of “The Flash” kept The CW in third place for Tuesday in the key demo as the impressively steady “NCIS: New Orleans” helped CBS win the night overall and the “Voice”-boosted “Marry Me” premiere contributed to NBC's win among young viewers.

The drop for “The Flash” was easily within expectations and still led into another strong showing for “Supernatural.”

ABC got most of Tuesday's negative news with the flattish “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as the night's lone bright spot. “Selfie” was down to The Mulaney Line (a 1.0 in the key demo), “Manhattan Love Story” remained below The Line and dipper in viewers and “Forever” continued its steady slip.

FOX's comedies were also in a low place, as repeats in the 8 p.m. hour put the network itself below The Mulaney Line for Tuesday.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, holding off CBS' 2.1 rating in the key demographic. The CW finished third with a 1.3 key demo rating, beating ABC's 1.2 rating and FOX's 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 14.24 million viewers and an 8.9 rating/15 share to dominate Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 8.68 million viewers and a 5.5/9 for the night, still doubling up the 4.18 million viewers and 2.8/5 for ABC. The CW averaged 3.16 million viewers and a 1.8/3 for the night, topping FOX's 1.3/2 and 1.99 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 17.09 million viewers, finishing second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” averaged 11.89 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.3 key demo rating. The CW was third for the hour with 4.12 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for the second episode of “The Flash,” while the network would surely want me to note that it finished ahead of CBS/”NCIS” in the 18-34 demo. ABC was fourth with “Selfie” (3.515 million and a 1.0 key demo) and “Manhattan Love Story” (2.96 million and a 0.9 key demo), which beat the 1.75 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for “Simpsons” and “Bob's Burgers” repeats on FOX.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” averaged 15.9 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC was second with the series premiere of “Marry Me” (a likely-to-drop-a-hair 7.76 million and a 2.3 key demo) and the season premiere of “About a Boy” (6.16 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was up from last week with 4.62 million viewers and flat in Fast Nationals with a 1.6 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with “New Girl” (2.26 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.21 million and a 1.0 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” was a close fifth with 2.2 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.73 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” had a good week with 7.18 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.0 key demo rating, only down a little from last week with a diminished lead-in. ABC's “Forever” slipped to 4.68 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.