TV Ratings: FOX, Red Sox win big with Wednesday World Series Game 1

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 23, 2013.
Game One of the 2013 World Series was a rout for the Boston Red Sox and it also proved to be a rout for FOX, which controlled Wednesday night in all key measures.
The game was up by 28 percent over last year’s World Series opener among young viewers for Fast Nationals, which doesn’t necessarily mean much due to both the nature of live events and the geographic nature of the two participating World Series teams. Stay tuned for more numbers later.
The World Series helped take a small bite out of all of ABC’s comedies other than “Super Fun Night,” which may end up slightly up week-to-week.
Facing baseball, CBS’ “Survivor” also went down, but “Criminal Minds” rose and the 300th episode of the “CSI” mothership got a small bump.
And over on The CW, “Arrow” was down a little and sent “The Tomorrow People” slipping into slightly problematic territory for the first time. [I may need to do some analysis on this later.]
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.1 rating for Wednesday primetime, tops in the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 2.4 key demo rating, followed closely by ABC’s 2.2 key demo rating. NBC’s 1.2 key demo rating topped the 0.8 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.5 million viewers and an 8.7 rating/14 share for its standard two hours of Wednesday primetime (a bit lower if you include the 10 p.m. hour). CBS was second with 10.37 million viewers and a 6.5/10, far ahead of the 6.95 million viewers and 4.5/7 for ABC. NBC was fourth with 4.82 million viewers, while The CW averaged a 1.5/2 and 2.35 million viewers for the night.
8 p.m. – The start of World Series Game One between the Cardinals and Red Sox averaged 14.295 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 9.37 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for “Survivor: Blood vs. Water.” ABC followed with “The Middle” (8.19 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating) and “Back in the Game” (6.24 million and a 1.7 key demo). NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 5.05 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 2.81 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for The CW’s “Arrow.”
9 p.m. – In its second hour, the Boston/St. Louis World Series game averaged 14.71 million viewers and a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 11.48 million viewers and third in the key demo with a 2.7 rating. ABC followed with “Modern Family” (10.29 million and a 3.8 key demo) and “Super Fun Night” (5.96 million and a 2.2 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.54 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, way down from last week in all measures. The CW’s “The Tomorrow People” slid to 1.89 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating from its lead-in.
10 p.m. – The 300th episode of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” drew 10.25 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, up from last week, but not a huge bump for the milestone. ABC’s “Nashville” averaged 5.52 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. What will probably be the series finale for NBC’s “Ironside” averaged 3.88 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, a drop from last week.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Hey Dan,
Do you think that Sleepy Hollow is going to be hurt by its two week hiatus? I always get nervous when new shows vanish for a while. And at this point, is SVU likely to see another season? I know Mariska Hargitay just re-upped this season, and it’s still doing better than anything they’ve tried at 10 (ahem, Ironside), but those numbers are starting to get pretty dire.
Also, I know it’s the World Series, but I still have a hard time understanding why so many more people would tune in than did for the ALCS, which featured actual tense, good playoff baseball. Don’t listen to me though, I’m a disgruntled Tigers fan with an irrational hatred for the Cardinals.
Rasil – A bazillion people watch the Super Bowl who don’t watch the playoffs. That’s a one-off, so it’s different, obviously, but this is only 14 million viewers, so it’s all about proportion. And there’s still room on the Red Sox bandwagon. Hop on!
I think NBC can look at what “SVU” did for its premiere and see that there’s still an audience for the show. That NBC continues to hose it by airing it at 9 p.m. is on NBC.
And “Sleepy Hollow” will dip a little. But keeping “Bones” at 8 p.m. for an extra two weeks was a smart move on FOX’s part, even if the decision to do it just two weeks before “Almost Human” was supposed to premiere was pretty dumb…
-Daniel
Oh I’m definitely rooting for my bearded Bostonian brethren at this point – I really dislike the Cardinals.
Is there any chance in the future that Fox will move its postseason baseball coverage to FS1, or do they need it on broadcast? The World Series might pull less on cable (especially since I’m not sure what the carriage numbers for FS1 are at this point), but they could avoid disrupting their fall schedule every year at least.
Rasil – Totally possible that FOX could give FS1 an earlier postseason series at some point in the future, but zero chance FOX will give the World Series to anybody else. As I noted in my comment below, FOX has the World Series through 2021 and that’s where it’ll stay.
Live programming is the Holy Grail of all programming these days. When you have one of the crown jewels of live programming, you don’t give it away.
-Daniel
@dan… seriously,bazillion in the nfl superbowl, LoL!? If only you’d know how many millions of people have watched baseball mlb playoffs in other countries today!! It 3times or more compared to that NFL lol! Seriously dude, I live here in the Philippines and I’ve been shocked on how many people here now were watching Mlb playoffs in this country! ! And I thought we are a country were basketbull is no.1, mybe not anymore lol. MABUHAY ANG LARONG BASEBALL :-) !
Hi Dan,
I’d be curious to know how much FOX pays for the rights to the World Series, and how this compares to the cost for regular shows. Obviously it is a different demo that watches the world series, but I wonder how the ‘Cost per Rating point’ if you will, compares to normal viewing.
John – So it’s like this: Fox Media Group, ESPN and Turner paid 12 BILLION last year to extend the coverage deal with MLB through 2021. But that’s for EVERYTHING. It includes FOX’s coverage of Saturday games, ESPN’s regular Sunday coverage, the All-Star Game, postseason, everything.
So… Yeah. I can’t tell you anything exact…
-Daniel
Hmm…
This got me curious so I decided to do some digging and some back of the envelope math. I read the FOX portion of the deal was ~$500M per year for all that they air – 26 Saturday games, 1 Division series, 1 Championship series, and world series. Estimating that the Division series go an average of 4 games, and the Champion series and world series go an average of 6 games. This gives them on average 42 games per year which breaks down to a little under $12M per game. This isn’t perfect as more people watch the World series than a random August game but you can look at it as they overpay for summer games and reap the rewards in October.
So, in summation, using my 100% scientific number, $12M seems like a lot to get a 4.1.
Source: I have too much time on my hands
Remember, this is a 4.1 for game 1. If the series stays close, and there’s a Game 6 or a Game 7, I think it’s fair to say the ratings will be considerably higher.
John – A 4.1 for a live event is worth vastly more than a 4.1 for a scripted show that people time shift. And that’s a 4.1 for a program that ran across 3+ hours in general, or across both hours of FOX’s primetime programming. So there are ways of spinning things. Also, as Other Scott notes, the numbers will likely go up for each game and if the series goes 7, it all becomes a better deal.
But mostly, it comes down to “live programming.” And little else.
-Daniel