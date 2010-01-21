TV Ratings: FOX rules Wednesday with ‘American Idol,’ ‘Human Target’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 20, 2010.

Wednesday night’s “American Idol” produced typically dominating results for FOX, but the massive drop to “Human Target” at 9 p.m. probably has to concern the network.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.6 rating, far ahead of the 3.3 rating for CBS and the 2.3 rating for ABC. NBC’s 1.4 rating and the 0.5 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 18.57 million viewers to go with a 10.3 rating/16 share. CBS was a solid second with a 7.4/12. ABC was a distant third with a 3.9/6, nipping the 3.6/6 for NBC. The CW’s 0.8/1 trailed.

In the 8 p.m. hour, FOX got a 14.6/23 for “American Idol,” with a 9.8 demo rating and 26.73 million viewers. CBS was second with a 4.1/6 for “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried.” NBC’s “Mercy” had a 3.9/6 for third. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” were fourth. The CW’s encore of “Life Unexpected” had a 1.1/2 for fifth.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 9.3/15 for “Criminal Mind,” which also won the hour in the key demo with a 4.3 rating. FOX’s “Human Target” was second in its time slot premiere, but its 6.0/9 and 3.4 demo rating fell precipitously from its “Idol” lead-in. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” averaged a 5.3/8 for third overall and finished second in the demo. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was fourth with a 3.8/6. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat trailed.

“CSI: New York” kept CBS in first at 10 p.m. with an 8.8/15 and won the hour with a 3.7 rating in the demo. ABC’s “Ugly Betty” did a 3.2/6 and narrowly beat NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.