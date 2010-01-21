TV Ratings: FOX rules Wednesday with ‘American Idol,’ ‘Human Target’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 20, 2010.
Wednesday night’s “American Idol” produced typically dominating results for FOX, but the massive drop to “Human Target” at 9 p.m. probably has to concern the network.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.6 rating, far ahead of the 3.3 rating for CBS and the 2.3 rating for ABC. NBC’s 1.4 rating and the 0.5 rating for The CW trailed.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 18.57 million viewers to go with a 10.3 rating/16 share. CBS was a solid second with a 7.4/12. ABC was a distant third with a 3.9/6, nipping the 3.6/6 for NBC. The CW’s 0.8/1 trailed.
In the 8 p.m. hour, FOX got a 14.6/23 for “American Idol,” with a 9.8 demo rating and 26.73 million viewers. CBS was second with a 4.1/6 for “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried.” NBC’s “Mercy” had a 3.9/6 for third. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” were fourth. The CW’s encore of “Life Unexpected” had a 1.1/2 for fifth.
CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 9.3/15 for “Criminal Mind,” which also won the hour in the key demo with a 4.3 rating. FOX’s “Human Target” was second in its time slot premiere, but its 6.0/9 and 3.4 demo rating fell precipitously from its “Idol” lead-in. ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” averaged a 5.3/8 for third overall and finished second in the demo. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was fourth with a 3.8/6. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat trailed.
“CSI: New York” kept CBS in first at 10 p.m. with an 8.8/15 and won the hour with a 3.7 rating in the demo. ABC’s “Ugly Betty” did a 3.2/6 and narrowly beat NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Human Target seems like it will be the exact same episode in different locations every single episode. I know its only been two so far..but where they can go with it? It has no driving plot. I don’t see them establishing any sort of “mythos” or deeper plot, so its just weekly adventures. That’s weak and will get old mega fast. I’ll watch at least one more…but no guarantees after that. It’s like MacGuyver and 24 without the things that make either of those compelling. ie Richard Dean Anderson and massive body counts, respectively.
Human Target is so full of holes, it’s hard to imagine what boneheads wrote these scripts. A bullet train that must use the brakes to slow when it has a twenty minute window; what no throttle?
An airliner that can fly inverted. The hero dosen’t freeze or pass out at 35,000 feet, outside the cabin. Oh almost forgot the 3 second fuze; more like 3 picoseconds.
I for one think that the show is highly entertaining. It isn’t supposed to be realistic it is based on a comic book. The plots contain twists that keep it interesting and it isn’t supposed to be academy award winning drama. It is just good old fun like TV used to be. The action is exciting and I for one am glad it isn’t a reality show:)