TV Ratings: FOX’s Fiesta bowls over ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ premiere

01.05.10 9 years ago
FOX’s coverage of a tight Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Boise State generated strong enough ratings to claim Monday night victories over ABC’s premiere of “The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love” and the one-off special “Conveyor Belt of Love.”
Meanwhile, viewers were unenthusiastic about welcoming “Heroes” back to NBC.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.3 rating for the night, beating ABC’s 3.1 rating and CBS’ 2.7 rating in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.0 rating, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.4 rating. 
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.16 million viewers to go with a 7.8 rating/12 share. CBS was second with a 5.9/9, nipping the 5.7/9 for ABC. NBC was well back in fourth with a 3.1/5. The CW’s 0.6/1 trailed.
FOX started the night in first with a 7.7/12 for the beginning of the Fiesta Bowl, which also had a 4.0 rating in the key demo. ABC’s 6.1/9 for hour one of “The Bachelor” finished second. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Accidentally on Purpose” repeats were third, beating the 3.4/5 (and 2.3 demo rating) for NBC’s “Heroes,” which had an estimated 5.3 million viewers for its first new hour. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” had a 0.7/1 for fifth. 
The Fiesta Bowl stayed in first at 9 p.m. for FOX with a 7.9/12 and a 4.5 demo rating. CBS moved into second with a 6.9/10 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory.” ABC’s “The Bachelor” improved to a 6.6/10 and a 3.6 demo rating in its second hour. NBC’s “Heroes,” meanwhile, slipped to a 2.9/4 and a 2.1 rating in the demo. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” was fifth.
ABC provides the following details on “The Bachelor” premiere: This was the most watched premiere for the franchise since April 2007 and the highest rated in the 18-49 demo since September 2007.
With FOX not factoring into the ratings (but surely winning), CBS’ “CSI: Miami” repeat took the 10 p.m. hour with a 6.4/11. ABC’s “Conveyor Belt of Love” had a 4.3/7 overall, with 6.53 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demo. NBC’s new “The Jay Leno Show” finished third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Around The Web

TAGSCONVEYOR BELT OF LOVEFIESTA BOWLHeroesMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTHE BACHELORTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP