TV Ratings: FOX’s Fiesta bowls over ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ premiere

FOX’s coverage of a tight Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Boise State generated strong enough ratings to claim Monday night victories over ABC’s premiere of “The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love” and the one-off special “Conveyor Belt of Love.”

Meanwhile, viewers were unenthusiastic about welcoming “Heroes” back to NBC.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.3 rating for the night, beating ABC’s 3.1 rating and CBS’ 2.7 rating in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.0 rating, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.4 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.16 million viewers to go with a 7.8 rating/12 share. CBS was second with a 5.9/9, nipping the 5.7/9 for ABC. NBC was well back in fourth with a 3.1/5. The CW’s 0.6/1 trailed.

FOX started the night in first with a 7.7/12 for the beginning of the Fiesta Bowl, which also had a 4.0 rating in the key demo. ABC’s 6.1/9 for hour one of “The Bachelor” finished second. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Accidentally on Purpose” repeats were third, beating the 3.4/5 (and 2.3 demo rating) for NBC’s “Heroes,” which had an estimated 5.3 million viewers for its first new hour. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” had a 0.7/1 for fifth.

The Fiesta Bowl stayed in first at 9 p.m. for FOX with a 7.9/12 and a 4.5 demo rating. CBS moved into second with a 6.9/10 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory.” ABC’s “The Bachelor” improved to a 6.6/10 and a 3.6 demo rating in its second hour. NBC’s “Heroes,” meanwhile, slipped to a 2.9/4 and a 2.1 rating in the demo. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” was fifth.

ABC provides the following details on “The Bachelor” premiere: This was the most watched premiere for the franchise since April 2007 and the highest rated in the 18-49 demo since September 2007.

With FOX not factoring into the ratings (but surely winning), CBS’ “CSI: Miami” repeat took the 10 p.m. hour with a 6.4/11. ABC’s “Conveyor Belt of Love” had a 4.3/7 overall, with 6.53 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demo. NBC’s new “The Jay Leno Show” finished third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.