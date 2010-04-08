TV Ratings: FOX wins Wednesday with ‘Idol,’ ‘Human Target’

04.08.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, April 7, 2010.
With “Human Target” and a shocking “American Idol” results show both controlling their respective hours, FOX had little trouble winning Wednesday night in most key measures.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.3 rating, topping the 2.6 rating for CBS and NBC’s 1.9 rating. ABC was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.5 rating, beating the 1.0 rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 13.67 million viewers to go with an 8.0 rating/13 share. CBS’ 6.2/10 was second. NBC’s 4.2/7 and the 3.0/5 for ABC followed. The CW trailed with a 1.5/3.
FOX started the night in first with a 4.7/8 for “Human Target,” which also won the hour in the key demo with a 2.2 rating. CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Accidentally on Purpose” both averaged a 4.0/7 for CBS (with “Accidentally” improving on its lead-in in the key demo). NBC’s “Minute to Win It” had a 3.6/6 for third, edging out ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle.” The CW’s new “America’s Next Top Model” did a 2.3/4 for fifth.
“American Idol” had an 11.3/18 for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour, also doing a 6.5 rating in the key demo. CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” featuring Forest Whitaker auditioning for a spinoff, did a 7.7/12 for second. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” beat the 2.9/5 for repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” on ABC. New episodes of “Fly Girls” and “High Society” had a 0.8/1 for The CW.
In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “CSI: NY” did a 6.8/12, beating the 5.6/10 for NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which each show doing a 2.5 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “Ugly Betty” was third with a 2.8/5.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

TAGSAMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODELAMERICAN IDOLCRIMINAL MINDSCSI: NYHUMAN TARGETLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGSWednesday

