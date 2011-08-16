TV Ratings: FOX’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘MasterChef’ cook up Monday wins

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 15, 2011.

With ABC’s “The Bachelorette” out of the equation, FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” had no trouble leading FOX to a comfortable Monday win among young viewers and a victory overall.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a strong 2.6 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.7 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.4 rating and the 0.9 rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.43 million viewers to go with a 3.8 rating/6 share for the night. While ABC averaged a 3.9/6, the network only averaged 5.51 million viewers for second. CBS’ 3.3/5 and 4.98 million viewers finished third, beating NBC’s 2.7/4 and 4.01 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and only 510,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.29 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” continued its week-to-week growth with 6.83 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” averaged 6.12 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for second, down from last week’s same hour in viewers, but up in the demo. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat averaged 4.53 million viewers to edge out the 4.34 million viewers for CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” episodes. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 588,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” moved into first overall with 6.51 million viewers and finished second among adults 18-49 with a 2.2 rating for the 9 p.m. hour (down in both measures from the same hour last week). FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 6.04 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. CBS was a close third with 5.55 million viewers for “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” NBC’s “AGT” repeat averaged 4.22 million viewers for fourth. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged 432,000 viewers, pulling in a “0” share both overall and among adults 18-49.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” won the repeat-laden 10 p.m. hour with 5.05 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” was second with 3.91 million viewers. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” was third with 3.27 million.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.