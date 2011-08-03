TV Ratings: FOX’s ‘Kitchen,’ NBC’s ‘Talent’ pace Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 2, 2011.

“America’s Got Talent” dominated the second half of primetime to help NBC win Tuesday overall, while “Hell’s Kitchen” helped FOX win the evening among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.5 rating, edging out NBC’s 2.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.3 rating for CBS followed. The CW averaged a 0.2 rating for the night.

Overall, though, FOX averaged an estimated 9.32 million viewers for the night, along with a 5.4 rating/9 share. CBS finished second with 7.42 million viewers and a 4.9/8. FOX’s 3.5/6 and 6 million viewers finished third, with ABC’s 3.0/5 and 5.13 million viewers in fourth. The CW drew 559,000 viewers.





8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 9.52 million viewers for “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” was second with 6.28 million viewers. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged 6.17 million viewers for third overall, but won the hour with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “It’s Worth What?” averaged 4.78 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth. The CW drew 719,000 viewers for “90210.”

9 p.m. – NBC stormed into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 11.34 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS was second overall with 7.96 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles” (but fourth among young viewers). FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 5.84 million viewers for third overall and a 2.4 key demo rating for second. ABC’s premiere of “Take the Money & Run” averaged 5.14 million viewers for fourth and a 1.9 key demo rating for third. On The CW, “Shedding for the Wedding” averaged an impressively low 399,000 viewers (including a “0” share overall).Â

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” stayed in first for the 10 p.m. hour, bringing 11.83 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating to NBC. CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” was second with 4.79 million viewers. ABC’s “Combat Hospital” averaged 3.75 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

