TV Ratings: FOX’s NASCAR coverage leads Sunday as deceased ‘Believe,’ ‘Crisis’ dip

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 25, 2014.

The first Sunday of TV's summer delivered predictably low numbers across the board, with FOX's coverage of the Sprint Cup in Concord dominating the night in all measures.

Not-so-shockingly, despite a near-total lack of competition, NBC wasn't able to attract any new eyeballs to the already-cancelled-trinity of “American Dream Builders,” “Believe” and “Crisis.”

And otherwise, Sunday was a dud.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX's key demo rating equalled the combined totals for ABC (0.7), NBC (0.5) and CBS (0.4) in the key demo.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.74 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/8 share for Sunday primetime. There was a big drop to CBS' 3.79 million viewers and 2.6/5 and to ABC's 2.2/4 and 3.48 million viewers. NBC averaged 2.31 million viewers and a 1.6/3.

7 p.m. – FOX's NASCAR coverage swept the primetime hours starting with 6.495 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 in the 7 p.m. hour. CBS' “60 Minutes” averaged 5.93 million viewers for second and a 0.6 key demo rating for third. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 3.8 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating. The first hour of the “American Dream Builders” finale averaged only 1.58 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for NBC.

8 p.m. – The Sprint Cup in Concord rose to 6.38 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in the 8 p.m. hour. Also improving was another “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat, which averaged 4.69 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for ABC. A “Good Wife” repeat averaged 2.77 million viewers for CBS and actually finished fourth with a 0.3 key demo rating, compared to the also-dismal 1.92 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for the end of “American Dream Builders” on NBC.

9 p.m. – NASCAR coverage rose to 6.85 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “Castle” repeat averaged 3.085 million viewers for second and a 0.6 key demo rating for third. A new episode of NBC's deceased “Believe” drew 2.87 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for second on the hour. Another “Good Wife” repeat averaged 2.69 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for CBS.

10 p.m. – A “Mentalist” repeat averaged 3.77 million viewers for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, averaging a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's no-longer-living “Crisis” averaged 2.88 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 0.7 key demo rating. ABC's “Motive” encore averaged 2.34 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.