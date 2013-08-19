TV Ratings: FOX’s NFL Preseason, CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 18, 2013.

NFL preseason action between the Colts and Giants led FOX to a comfortable Sunday night win among young viewers, but CBS still ruled overall with “60 Minutes” and “Big Brother.”

Meanwhile, ABC’s “Whodunnit?” rose 27 percent in the key demo for its season finale. Will that be enough to earn a second run? Who knows.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.9 rating for Sunday night, well ahead of the 1.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, while NBC averaged a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.255 million viewers and a 4.1 rating/ 7 share for Sunday primetime, edging out the 3.7/6 and 5.81 million viewers for FOX. ABC was third with a 2.5/4 and 4.03 for the night, with NBC averaging 2.29 million viewers and a 1.5/3.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with 7.32 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” though the newsmagazine tied for second among adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. FOX’s NFL preseason coverage finished second with 5.03 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 4.59 million viewers and tied for second with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” was well behind with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.52 million viewers and was a close second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, compared with the 6.5 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for FOX’s football. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” was third with 4.73 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, easily beating the 2.86 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore.

9 p.m. – “Unforgettable” kept CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.36 million viewers, but averaged only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for third. FOX won the hour in the key demo with a 1.9 rating, while the network’s Colts-Giants coverage finished second with 5.9 million viewers overall. ABC’s “Whodunnit?” finale averaged 3.67 million viewers and was up week-to-week with a 1.4 key demo rating. The first hour of NBC’s “Crossing Lines” finale averaged 2.07 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Mentalist” finished CBS’ overall sweep with 4.82 million viewers and tied for first with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Castle” repeat also did a 0.7 rating in the key demo and finished second with 3.13 million viewers. NBC’s “Crossing Line” wrapped up its finale with 2.035 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.