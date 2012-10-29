TV Ratings: FOX’s World Series clincher, NBC’s Saints-Broncos game lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 28, 2012.

FOX finally got a primetime nightly win out of the World Series. Of course, most of the network’s Sunday win was attributable to NFL overrun in the 7 p.m. hour and, with the Giants sweeping the Tigers, the network won’t get the chance to follow-up on the ratings momentum anyway.

Meanwhile, NBC got solid numbers for the Broncos and Saints on Sunday Night Football, ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” had an solid week and all of CBS’ shows started on time so this will give us the rare chance to see how they’re all actually doing.

For the night, FOX averaged a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 5.1 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was a distant third with a 2.3 rating, with CBS doing a 1.9 rating in the key demo.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 19.16 million viewers to go with a 10.9 rating/16 share for Sunday night, with NBC’s 7.9/12 and 13.16 million viewers taking second. There was a big drop to CBS’ 9.95 million viewers and 6.4/9 and then to ABC’s 4.4/7 and 7.25 million viewers.

7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 27.99 million viewers and a 9.8 rating among adults 18-49 for World Series pregame and, mostly, NFL overrun. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second overall with 10.8 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 6.52 million viewers and fourth with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was second with a 2.2 key demo rating and fourth with 5.93 million viewers.

8 p.m. – The start of FOX’s World Series coverage (and NFL overrun ripples) averaged 17.12 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s Broncos-Saints coverage was second with 14.7 million viewers and won the hour with a 5.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” lost a few viewers to 9.66 million viewers and went up a hair to a 3.4 key demo rating (basically it was flat, but we have to pretend there’s movement). “The Amazing Race” averaged 9.38 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating for CBS.

9 p.m. – NBC took over first with 17.17 million viewers and a 6.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday Night Football in the 9 p.m. hour. FOX’s baseball coverage slipped to 12.37 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating. CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 9.54 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 8.05 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, down from last week but not meaningfully so.

10 p.m. – New Orleans and Denver kept NBC in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 14.85 million viewers and a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “The Mentalist” averaged 10.09 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for second, topping ABC’s 4.77 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for “666 Park Avenue.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.