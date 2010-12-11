TV Ratings: Friday viewers favor CBS repeats, ABC newsmagazines, ‘Smallville’

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 10, 2010.

On a sluggish Friday night, older viewers preferred CBS procedural repeats, younger viewers viewers tuned in for ABC news magazines, even younger viewers than that tuned in for “Smallville” and “Supernatural.” Very few people, alas, were watching the “Good Guys” finale on FOX.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 1.4 rating, followed closely by the 1.3 rating for NBC and CBS’ 1.2 rating. The CW was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.0 rating, beating the 0.6 rating for FOX.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.36 million viewers and a 4.8 rating/9 share. NBC was second with 5.67 million viewers and a 3.7/7, topping ABC’s 3.3/6 and 5.08 million viewers. The CW was fourth for the night with a 1.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers, edging out FOX’s 1.3/2 and 2.11 million viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS started primetime in first overall with 6.72 million viewers for a repeat of “The Mentalist.” NBC’s “Minute To Win It” repeat was second overall with 4.71 million viewers, beating the 4.58 million viewers for ABC’s “Supernanny,” as ABC and NBC tied for first in the key demo with a 1.2 rating. The CW was fourth with the 2.565 million viewers for “Smallville” and tied for third with a 1.0 demo rating, while winning the hour among adults 18-34.. FOX’s repeat of “The Good Guys” averaged 1.89 million viewers for fifth.

9 p.m. — A “CSI: NY” repeat kept CBS in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.98 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.62 million viewers. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was third overall with 4.89 million viewers and averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the hour. FOX’s “Good Guys” finale averaged 2.32 million viewers to barely beat the 2.24 million for The CW’s “Supernatural,” but The CW averaged a 1.0 rating in the key demo compared to a 0.7 for FOX.

10 p.m. — CBS completed its overall primetime sweep with 7.38 million viewers for a repeat of “Blue Bloods.” NBC was second overall with the 6.67 million viewers for “Dateline” and won the hour with a 1.6 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was third overall with 5.78 million viewers and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

