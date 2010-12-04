TV Ratings: Friday viewers favor ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘Blue Bloods’

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 3, 2010.

If you wanted to quibble with CBS’ Friday night juggernaut, you could point to “Blue Bloods” losing to “20/20” in the all-important young adult demographics. But what would be the point? CBS’ three Friday dramas each won their hours commandingly overall and two of the three procedurals were also in control in the demo.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won Friday with a 1.6 rating, edging out the 1.5 rating for ABC in the key demographic. The CW finished third for the night with a 1.0 rating, beating NBC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.7 rating for FOX.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.46 million viewers to go with a 6.0 rating/11 share. ABC was a distant second with a 3.5/6 and 5.265 million viewers. NBC’s 2.7/5 and 4.03 million viewers came in third. The CW averaged 2.46 million viewers and a 1.5/3 to finish fourth, edging out FOX’s 1.4/2 and 2.22 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Medium” kicked off CBS’ overall sweep with 6.83 million viewers, also averaging a 1.4 rating to win the hour among adults 18-49. NBC’s “A Walk in My Shoes” was second with 4.57 million viewers, beating out the 4.2 million viewers for ABC’s “Supernanny.” On The CW, “Smallville” averaged 2.79 million viewers for fourth and also did a 1.1 demo rating to tie ABC for second on the hour. FOX’s repeat of “The Good Guys” averaged 1.99 million viewers for fifth.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” let CBS improve to 10.19 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was second with 4.815 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. NBC’s “A Walk in My Shoes” was third with 4.41 million viewers. FOX’s new episode of “The Good Guys” took fourth overall with 2.45 million viewers, but did only a 0.7 demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” was fifth overall with 2.13 million viewers, but tied for third in the demo with a 1.0 rating.

10 p.m. – Once again, Friday’s biggest audience went to “Blue Bloods,” which pulled in 11.36 million viewers for CBS. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 6.78 million viewers and earned the night’s highest rating among adults 18-49 with a 1.9 rating. NBC was third with the 3.12 million viewers for “Dateline.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.