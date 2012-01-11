TV Ratings: From ‘NCIS’ to ‘Unforgettable,’ CBS coasts to Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 10, 2012.

Another Tuesday, another easy ratings win for CBS’ “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Unforgettable,” though it was a low week for the 10 p.m. Poppy Montgomery drama.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.2 rating, easily beating the 2.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.9 rating, the 1.1 rating for FOX and The CW’s 0.3 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.295 million viewers and a 10.0 rating/16 share for Tuesday primetime. ABC’s 4.0/6 and 6.22 million viewers and NBC’s 3.9/6 and 6.04 million viewers were far back but still well ahead of FOX’s 1.9/3 and 3.105 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 673,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.30 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS and delivered Tuesday’s best numbers with 20.87 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall with “Last Man Standing” (7.91 million and a 2.2 key demo rating) and “Work It” (5.1 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating). Note that while “Last Man Standing” was up in viewers, “Work It” was solidly down, while both shows were down in the key demo. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third overall with the 6.41 million viewers and second with a 2.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was fourth with 3.13 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW aired something called “Table For Three” and drew 747,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 16.765 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second with 6.87 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 5.24 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, down from last week. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “Raising Hope” averaged 3.08 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Table For Three” averaged 599,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” close primetime with 11.25 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, both down from last week (and season averages) but both easily topping the hour. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 6.92 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second overall and third among young viewers. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third overall with 4.84 million viewers and second with a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.