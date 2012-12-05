TV Ratings: From ‘Rudolph’ to ‘Victoria’s Secret’ CBS leads Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 4, 2012.

Boasting an atypical programming slate that ran the demographic gamut from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to the annual “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” CBS was able to lead Tuesday night among young viewers and dominate overall.

Meanwhile, it was a weak night for FOX’s already troubled slate of comedies, a tough night for ABC’s struggling comedy hour and a better night for NBC’s comedy block.

And while The CW’s slate was way up, we’ll assume preemptions or a Nielsen hiccup was involved.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS won Tuesday night with a 2.8 rating, topping the 2.4 rating for NBC in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.5 key demo rating for a distant third, beating the 1.4 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.16 million viewers to go with a 6.1 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 7.33 million viewers and a 4.7/7, still far ahead of the 3.2/5 and 4.82 million viewers for ABC. FOX was fourth with 3.29 million viewers and a 2.0/3, with The CW’s 1.1/2 and 1.63 million viewers trailing.

[Univision averaged 3.68 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – Although it slipped from last week’s Wednesday telecast, “The Voice” averaged 11.33 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 10.09 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which CBS notes was first for the hour among viewers 2-11 and 6-11, not typically the network’s target. A special airing of “Shark Tank” drew 6.86 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, failing to build on its Friday averages for ABC, just in case the network was contemplating an in-week future for the show. FOX was fourth with “Raising Hope” (3.7 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “Ben and Kate” (2.67 million and a 1.1 key demo rating). On The CW, “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.69 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” dominated the 9 p.m. hour with 11.065 million viewers for CBS, while finishing a close second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second overall and narrowly won the key demo with “Go On” (6.94 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo) and “The New Normal” (4.59 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo), with both shows improving in viewers week-to-week. FOX was third with “New Girl” (4.14 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating) and “The Mindy Project” (2.63 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating). Without a “Dancing” lead-in, ABC’s “Happy Endings” (3.5 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (2.99 million and a 1.2 key demo) struggled. On The CW, “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.57 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating. [Yes, either The CW got an unnatural boost from preemption or a sampling error, or else The CW may be wondering why it cancelled “Emily Owens.”]

10 p.m. – While it was down from last year’s record-breaking installment, CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” still drew 9.32 million viewers and a robust 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, more than doubling the recent key demo numbers for “Vegas” in this slot. “Parenthood” was a sturdy second for NBC with 4.9 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, beating the 4.36 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC’s “Private Practice.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.