TV Ratings: Gabby Douglas and Phelps-Lochte lead NBC to a strong Olympics Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, August 2, 2012.

Another swimming showdown between Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps, plus an all-around gymnastics triumph for Gabby Douglas helped NBC bounce back from a [relatively] slow Olympics Wednesday to dominate Thursday in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged an 11.2 rating, easily tops in the key demographic. CBS was well back in second with a 1.4 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.0 rating and the 0.6 rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 35.7 million viewers and a 20.4 rating/33 share for Thursday primetime. CBS’ 4.78 million viewers and 3.1/5 finished second, way ahead of ABC’s 1.8/3 and 3.11 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.6 million viewers, with The CW averaging 583,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

[Univision averaged 3.5 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – The first hour of NBC’s Olympics coverage averaged 27.44 million viewers and a 7.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 5.17 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Wipeout” averaged 3.44 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 1.8 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX’s repeats of “Raising Hope.” The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 712,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The Olympics coverage soared to 36.4 million viewers and an 11.2 key demo rating for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was far back in second with 5.38 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for “Big Brother.” “Wipeout” put ABC in third with 3.835 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, well ahead of the 1.39 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for FOX’s “Glee” repeat. On The CW, an encore of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 455,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics telecast was up to 43.25 million viewers and a 14.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 3.78 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for second. ABC’s “Rookie Blue” averaged 2.04 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.