TV Ratings: ‘Garth Brooks: Live From Las Vegas’ dominates Friday for CBS

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 29, 2013.

Lady Gaga may have failed on Thanksgiving, but Garth Brooks delivered strong ratings for CBS on the night after Thanksgiving, leading the network to Friday victories in all measures.

“Garth Brooks: Live From Las Vegas” had to lift CBS after an unimpressive hour for a pair of animated holiday anchors, which got crushed by two holiday cartoons on ABC.

Meanwhile, NBC’s “Grimm” was down a little from its last airing and “Dracula” was basically flat.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.1 rating and the 0.6 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.72 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for Friday night, leading the way. NBC was second with a 3.4/6 and 5.23 million viewers, edging out the 3.1/5 and 5.12 million viewers for ABC. FOX was fourth with 2.3 million viewers and 1.5/3, followed by the 0.7/1 and 1.06 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Dateline” won the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 7.19 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and first in the key demo with “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” (5.86 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Shrek the Halls” (5.37 million and 1.5 key demo rating). FOX’s repeat of “Bones” was third with 2.9 million and a 0.6 key demo rating, beating the 2.68 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for CBS’ airings of “Hoops & Yoyo Ruin Christmas” and “The Elf on the Shelf.” The CW’s “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” averaged 1.23 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – The first hour of CBS’ “Garth Brooks: Live From Las Vegas” averaged 8.16 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. frame. NBC’ “Grimm” averaged 5.66 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for second, topping the 4.695 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat. FOX’s two new episodes of “Raising Hope” averaged a measly 1.69 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 894,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW’s “Nikita.”

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime with 9.33 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Garth Brooks: Live From Las Vegas.” ABC’s “20/20” averaged 5.04 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dracula” trailed with 2.83 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, flat with its last couple airings.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.