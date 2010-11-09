TV Ratings: George W. Bush can’t beat ‘Chuck,’ as ABC’s ‘Dancing’ rules Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 8, 2010.

Despite waves of hype and promotion, Matt Lauer’s interview with George W. Bush drew a smaller audience of young viewers than “Chuck” and propelled the rest of NBC’s Monday offerings to new lows.

Meanwhile, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” boosted its numbers and carried the network to Monday wins in the key measures.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.7 rating for the night, topping the 3.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a solid third with a 2.7 rating, while NBC fell all the way to a 1.5 rating in fourth. The CW was fifth with a 0.9 rating.

Overall, ABC won easily with an estimated 17.505 million viewers to go with an 11.1 rating/17 share. CBS was a distant second with 10.63 million viewers and a 6.6/10. FOX finished third with 7.48 million viewers and a 4.5/7, beating the 3.7/6 and 5.7 million viewers for FOX. The CW’s 1.2/2 and 1.83 million viewers finished fifth.



8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” began primetime in first with 18.88 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating. FOX’s “House” was low in viewers with an estimated 9.65 million, but tied for first in the demo. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished third with 8.86 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating. NBC’s Lauer interview with the former President averaged 7.035 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “90210” was fifth with 1.85 million viewers.

9 p.m. — The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 21.89 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating for ABC. CBS was a solid second with “Two and a Half Men” (14.02 million and a 4.4 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (11.355 million and a 3.7 demo), both down in the demo, but up in viewers. NBC was a distant third with “The Event,” which hit series lows with 5.52 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. FOX’s “Lie to Me” averaged 5.305 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. The CW stayed fifth with the 1.81 million viewers for “Gossip Girl.”

10 p.m. — ABC’s “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.75 million viewers, but finished second in the demo with a 2.8 rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” won the hour with a 2.9 demo, but finished second with 10.34 million viewers. NBC’s “Chase” was a dismal third with 4.54 million viewers and a 1.2 demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

