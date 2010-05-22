TV Ratings: ‘Ghost Whisperer’ scares up one last Friday win for CBS

Fast National ratings for Friday, May 21, 2010.

ABC may end up bringing “Ghost Whisperer” into the fold for next season, but the currently-cancelled supernatural drama capped off its successful CBS run on Friday night with an easy win.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won Friday night with a 1.5 rating. ABC’s 1.4 rating, the 1.3 rating for NBC and FOX’s 1.1 rating were all close behind in the coveted demographic. The CW’s 0.4 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.68 million viewers to go with a 4.4 rating/8 share. NBC’s 3.7/7 was second, with ABC’s 2.9/6 in third. FOX finished fourth with a 2.0/4, with The CW’s 0.8/2 in fifth.

“Ghost Whisperer” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, as the Jennifer Love Hewitt finale did a 4.3/9 and a 1.6 demo rating. NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” was second with a 2.6/5, edging ABC’s “Wife Swap,” and its 2.4/5. FOX’s repeat of “House” comfortably beat the 0.9/2 for The CW’s “america’s Next Top Model” repeat.

CBS’ lone renewed Friday drama, “Medium,” did a 4.4/8 to win the 9 p.m. hour overall. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with a 3.9/7. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special was third overall with a 3.2/6, but won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 1.8 rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was fourth with a 2.1/4. The CW trailed with another “America’s Next Top Model” repeat.

“Dateline” captured the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with a 4.7/9 and a 1.6 demo rating. CBS’ “Miami Medical,” also on the cancellation pile, had a 4.4/8. ABC finished third with “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.