TV Ratings: ‘Gifted Man,’ ‘Fringe,’ ‘Supernatural’ drop as CBS wins Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, September 30, 2011.

From “A Gifted Man” to “Fringe” to “Supernatural” to “Blue Bloods,” nearly the entire Friday slate experienced declines from premiere week, but that didn’t impact the bottom line, which was another Friday win for CBS.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating, which edged out FOX’s 1.4 rating, NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.1 rating for ABC. The CW trailed in the key demographic with a 1.1 rating.

CBS had more breathing room overall, averaging 9.75 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/11 share for primetime. That was far ahead of the 3.4/6 and 5.09 million viewers for NBC. ABC’s 2.7/5 and 3.94 million viewers and FOX’s 2.3/4 and 3.56 million viewers followed. The CW trailed with a 1.2/2 and 1.78 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “A Gifted Man” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 8.14 million and finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. FOX was a distant second with 3.985 million viewers for “Kitchen Nightmares,” which won the hour with a 1.6 rating in the key demo, Friday’s only show to post week-to-week gains. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.64 million viewers, beating the 2.87 million viewers for NBC’s “Up All Night” and “Whitney” repeats. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.78 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” averaged 9.96 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour in both measures. NBC’s “Dateline” was way back in second with 5.49 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Pan Am” repeat was third with 4.15 million viewers. FOX finished fourth overall with the 3.14 million viewers for “Fringe,” which was third in the key demo with a 1.2 rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.77 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in fifth.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” remained Friday’s most-watched program both overall in in the key demo, averaging 11.16 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.92 million viewers and tied for the hourly win in the key demo. ABC’s “20/20” trailed with 4.04 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.