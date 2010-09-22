TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ crushes ‘NCIS’ on Premiere Tuesday as CBS, FOX split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 21, 2010.
After the disastrous “Lone Star” premiere left FOX miserable on Monday, a smashing Tuesday launch for “Glee” gave the network something to smile about.
The second year sensation crushed CBS’ reliable hit “NCIS” in all key young adult demos and carried FOX to a Tuesday win among young viewers, though “NCIS” still won handily overall and gave CBS a Tuesday in overall.
In terms of premieres, FOX got so-so (but not bad) numbers for “Raising Hope” and “Running Wilde,” while ABC’s “Detroit 187” squandered an awful lot of its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in.
For the night, FOX averaged a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the all-important demographic. CBS’ 3.4 rating and the 3.1 rating for ABC followed. NBC was fourth with a 2.7 rating, while The CW’s 0.8 rating was fifth.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.065 million viewers to go with a 9.9 rating/16 share, handily topping the estimated 13.35 million viewers and the 8.6/14 for ABC. FOX was third with a 5.4/9 and 9.47 million viewers, beating the 4.1/7 and 6.73 million viewers for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 1.1/2 and 1.71 million viewers.
CBS’ “NCIS” started the night in first overall with an estimated 18.92 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” recap special averaged nearly 12 million viewers. FOX’s “Glee” averaged a whopping 12.275 million viewers and dominated the hour with a 5.5 demo rating. The first hour of NBC’s “Biggest Loser” premiere had a disappointing 6.59 million viewers and tied with ABC for fourth in the demo. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.91 million viewers, down from last week’s premiere.
ABC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with ann estimated 18.31 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating for some “Dancing with the Stars” results. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 15.68 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to 7.734 million viewers, beating FOX’s “Raising Hope” (7.475 million viewers and a 3.1 demo) and “Running Wilde” (5.866 million and a 2.5 demo). The CW’s “Life Unexpected” was down to 1.51 million viewers, also below last week’s premiere.
A second hour of “NCIS: Los Angeles” had CBS back on top in the 10 p.m. hour with an estimated 13.595 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Detroit 187” had an estimated 9.75 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, falling steeply from “Dancing” and also losing viewers at the half-hour. The second week of NBC’s “Parenthood” had 5.865 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Gimme a break. I love NCIS. To start the article with that ridiculous headline ticks me off. Glee wins in the nerd category. Whoopitty-dooo. Hooray for nothing.
dudemanyo – Although CBS sells advertising around a slightly older demographic, the 18-49 demo is industry standard as the audience targeted by advertisers. That’s not “nerds.” It’s humans 18-49. Is it age-ism? Sure. But it’s also the nature of the business.
And in that demographic, “Glee” won handily, beating a show that has largely only been beatable by “American Idol” in recent years. And that is not nothing.
-Daniel
Dan, I know that. I’m just a huge NCIS fan. I don’t like ANYTHING beating it. I’ve never watched Glee, but I know the Gleeks are pretty proud of its success.
dudemanyo – Fortunately, “NCIS” still won easily overall! See? Everybody gets to be happy!
-Daniel
So, should we start worrying about Parenthood?
I actually don’t think so. The Good Wife will not perform on the level of the second hour of NCIS: LA and I’d imagine Detroit 187 drops from here too so Parenthood should increase a bit next week. If it’s not #1 in its slot demo wise next week, I’d bet it is for the foreseeable future after that.
I really don’t like how you format the ratings articles. Finding out which shows had what amount of viewers is extremely cumbersome. If you want to do ratings in paragraph format for whatever reason, at least include a chart of some kind so that I can stop switching over to Zap2It.
Matt – I’m not sure why it’s “extremely cumbersome.” It’s an introductory sentence or two. 18-49 ratings. Overall ratings. And then one paragraph-per-hour with the shows listed each hour in order by how many people watched the shows.
The reason I do it in paragraph format is to allow for context, comparison and simple analysis whenever possible.
-Daniel