TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ crushes ‘NCIS’ on Premiere Tuesday as CBS, FOX split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 21, 2010.

After the disastrous “Lone Star” premiere left FOX miserable on Monday, a smashing Tuesday launch for “Glee” gave the network something to smile about.

The second year sensation crushed CBS’ reliable hit “NCIS” in all key young adult demos and carried FOX to a Tuesday win among young viewers, though “NCIS” still won handily overall and gave CBS a Tuesday in overall.

In terms of premieres, FOX got so-so (but not bad) numbers for “Raising Hope” and “Running Wilde,” while ABC’s “Detroit 187” squandered an awful lot of its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in.

For the night, FOX averaged a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the all-important demographic. CBS’ 3.4 rating and the 3.1 rating for ABC followed. NBC was fourth with a 2.7 rating, while The CW’s 0.8 rating was fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.065 million viewers to go with a 9.9 rating/16 share, handily topping the estimated 13.35 million viewers and the 8.6/14 for ABC. FOX was third with a 5.4/9 and 9.47 million viewers, beating the 4.1/7 and 6.73 million viewers for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 1.1/2 and 1.71 million viewers.

CBS’ “NCIS” started the night in first overall with an estimated 18.92 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” recap special averaged nearly 12 million viewers. FOX’s “Glee” averaged a whopping 12.275 million viewers and dominated the hour with a 5.5 demo rating. The first hour of NBC’s “Biggest Loser” premiere had a disappointing 6.59 million viewers and tied with ABC for fourth in the demo. On The CW, “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.91 million viewers, down from last week’s premiere.

ABC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with ann estimated 18.31 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating for some “Dancing with the Stars” results. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 15.68 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to 7.734 million viewers, beating FOX’s “Raising Hope” (7.475 million viewers and a 3.1 demo) and “Running Wilde” (5.866 million and a 2.5 demo). The CW’s “Life Unexpected” was down to 1.51 million viewers, also below last week’s premiere.

A second hour of “NCIS: Los Angeles” had CBS back on top in the 10 p.m. hour with an estimated 13.595 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Detroit 187” had an estimated 9.75 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, falling steeply from “Dancing” and also losing viewers at the half-hour. The second week of NBC’s “Parenthood” had 5.865 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.