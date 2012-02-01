TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ gets a Michael Jackson boost as FOX splits Tuesday

02.01.12 7 years ago 5 Comments
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 31, 2012.
A heavily hyped episode built around the songs of Michael Jackson delivered some of the season’s best “Glee” ratings and helped lift FOX to a Tuesday win among young viewers. CBS, meanwhile, still won the night easily overall with three procedural repeats.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.2 rating, far ahead of the 1.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC and NBC both averaged a 1.6 rating, while The CW posted a 0.6 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.615 million viewers and a 6.9 rating/11 share, far ahead of FOX’s 4.5/7 and 7.495 million viewers. ABC was third with a 3.6/6 and 5.54 million viewers, followed by NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.83 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.9/1 for Tuesday primetime.
[Univision averaged just under 3.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]
8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 12.9 million viewers, also tying for second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. “Glee” was second overall with 9.02 million viewers and first in the key demographic with a 3.6 rating (compared to under 7.5 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating for its last original episode). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with 5.89 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.0 key demo rating, both down from last week. ABC’s repeats of “Last Man Standing” averaged 5.66 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall with 11.095 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, which finished fourth with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second overall for the full hour with 6.23 million viewers and second with a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “New Girl” (7.24 million and a 3.5 key demo) and “Raising Hope” (4.69 million and a 2.1 key demo) won the hour among young viewers and finished third overall. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 5.56 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. After a long hiatus, The CW’s “Ringer” returned down in viewers with 1.38 million and flat with a 0.6 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “Unforgettable” repeat closed primetime in first with 7.85 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 5.42 million and a 1.1 key demo rating, better than the 2.36 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for a “Parenthood” repeat on NBC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGS90210GleeNEW GIRLNIELSEN RATINGSRAISING HOPERATINGSRINGERTHE BIGGEST LOSERTuesdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP