TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ gets a Michael Jackson boost as FOX splits Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 31, 2012.

A heavily hyped episode built around the songs of Michael Jackson delivered some of the season’s best “Glee” ratings and helped lift FOX to a Tuesday win among young viewers. CBS, meanwhile, still won the night easily overall with three procedural repeats.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.2 rating, far ahead of the 1.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC and NBC both averaged a 1.6 rating, while The CW posted a 0.6 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.615 million viewers and a 6.9 rating/11 share, far ahead of FOX’s 4.5/7 and 7.495 million viewers. ABC was third with a 3.6/6 and 5.54 million viewers, followed by NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.83 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.9/1 for Tuesday primetime.

[Univision averaged just under 3.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 12.9 million viewers, also tying for second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. “Glee” was second overall with 9.02 million viewers and first in the key demographic with a 3.6 rating (compared to under 7.5 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating for its last original episode). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with 5.89 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.0 key demo rating, both down from last week. ABC’s repeats of “Last Man Standing” averaged 5.66 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall with 11.095 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, which finished fourth with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second overall for the full hour with 6.23 million viewers and second with a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “New Girl” (7.24 million and a 3.5 key demo) and “Raising Hope” (4.69 million and a 2.1 key demo) won the hour among young viewers and finished third overall. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 5.56 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. After a long hiatus, The CW’s “Ringer” returned down in viewers with 1.38 million and flat with a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Unforgettable” repeat closed primetime in first with 7.85 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 5.42 million and a 1.1 key demo rating, better than the 2.36 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for a “Parenthood” repeat on NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.