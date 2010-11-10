TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ goes young, but Tuesday viewers favor CBS and ‘NCIS’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 9, 2010.

After a week away, “Glee” returned to fewer viewers than for its “Rocky Horror” theme episode, but FOX’s musical dramedy still ranked as Tuesday’s most-watched show among young viewers. Overall, though, “Glee” was no competition for CBS’ “NCIS” pairing or for ABC’s still-rising “Dancing with the Stars.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX and CBS both averaged a 3.2 rating, tops for the night in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.3 rating for NBC followed, while The CW’s 0.8 rating trailed.

Overall, though, CBS Averaged 15.84 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/16 share, easily winning the night. ABC was second overall with a 6.9/11 and 10.82 million viewers. FOX’s 4.5/7 and 7.64 million finished third, still topping the 3.9/6 and 6.21 million viewers for NBC. The CW’s 1.0/2 and 1.63 million viewers finished fifth.

8 p.m. — “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour overall with 19.77 million viewers and finished a strong second in the key demo with a 3.9 rating. FOX’s “Glee” was second overall with 10.83 million viewers and ruled the demo with a 4.5 rating. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” was up slightly from its last airing with 7.84 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was fourth with 6.58 million viewers. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.74 million viewers for fifth.

9 p.m. — Usually a tight second for the hour, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results show moved into first with 16.84 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 15.54 million viewers and a 3.3 demo. “The Biggest Loser” on NBC rose to 7.01 million viewers in third. FOX’s “Raising Hope” slipped from its lead-in to 6.8 million viewers and a 2.4 rating and then “Running Wilde” plummeted to 2.97 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” was fifth with 1.52 million viewers.

10 p.m. — CBS’ “The Good Wife” continued to control the 10 p.m. hour with 12.22 million viewers, though its demo number is down to a 2.2 rating. ABC’s “Detroit 187” averaged 7.78 million viewers (though its second half-hour was down to 6.75 million and a weak 1.5 demo). NBC was third overall with the 5.03 million viewers for “Parenthood,” but a close second in the demo with a 2.1 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

