TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ hits a new low as ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 6, 2015.

Friday night was business-as-usual: Led by “Blue Bloods,” CBS had all three of the night's most-watched shows and dominated overall, while “Shark Tank” carried ABC to a slim victory among young viewers.

Most Friday offerings were on the low side, with viewership dips for all three CBS dramas, ABC's offerings, “Constantine” and “Grimm,” though many of those shows were on par in the key demo.

FOX had some of the week's uglier declines with both “World's Funniest Fails” and “Glee” plummeting to especially weak numbers.

Wanna know what was up on Friday? The CW's “Hart of Dixie.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, edging out CBS' 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.7 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with an estimated 9.65 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/11 share for Friday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 6.47 million viewers and a 4.1/7 for the night. NBC's 4.03 million viewers and 2.8/5 followed in third. FOX's 2.12 million viewers and 1.3/2 and the 0.7/1 and 1.07 million viewers for The CW trailed.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started primetime in first for CBS with 7.74 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (7.22 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.52 million and a 1.1 key demo). NBC's “Constantine” and FOX's “World's Greatest Fails” both did a 0.8 key demo rating, with NBC averaged 2.94 million viewers to top the 2.66 million viewers for FOX. The CW's “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.23 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-o” averaged 9.89 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS, finishing second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” averaged 7.63 million viewers for second and a 1.9 key demo rating to lead the night. NBC's “Grimm” averaged 4.655 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in third. On FOX, “Glee” averaged 1.57 million viewers and only a 0.5 key demo rating. Ouch. At least that beat The CW's “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeat (874,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo) and a new “Masters of Illusion” (935,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo).

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” stayed first with 11.34 million viewers and also moved CBS back into first with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” was second with 5.42 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 4.49 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC's “Dateline.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.