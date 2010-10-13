TV Ratings: ‘Glee,’ ‘NCIS’ keep CBS, FOX atop Tuesday heap

#Dancing With The Stars #The Good Wife
10.13.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 12, 2010.
After a big drop last week, “Glee” prevented any further decline and held onto its position as Tuesday’s top show in the all-important demographic, while CBS’ “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” help their places as Tuesday’s most-watched shows.
As a result, CBS continued to dominated Tuesday overall, with FOX taking the demo, though CBS was able to tie for that crown, ending FOX’s three-week run of solo Tuesday wins.
Among adults 18-49, CBS and FOX both averaged a 3.3 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.5 rating and the 2.4 rating for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 0.9 rating.
Overall, CBS was comfortably in first, averaging 15.61 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share. ABC was second with 10.67 million viewers and a 6.6/10. FOX finished third for the night with 8.03 million viewers and a 4.8/7, keeping NBC in fourth with a 3.9/6 and 6.23 million viewers. The CW’s 1.8 million viewers and a 1.1/2 was good for fifth.
8 p.m. — “NCIS” started the night in first overall with 18.97 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating, up from last week. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 11.12 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.6 demo rating, both above last week’s season lows. In its third week, ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” took another sizable drop, averaging 7.68 million viewers and a 2.3 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” had 6.62 million viewers for fourth overall and took third in the demo. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” had 1.94 million viewers for fifth.
9 p.m. — CBS stayed in first overall with the 16.06 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which also won the demo with a  3.5 rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was a tight second with 15.69 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was up to 7.37 million viewers in third. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (6.35 million and a 2.6 demo) was steady from last week and even with “Raising Hope” running into its slot, “Running Wilde” (3.54 million and a 1.5 demo) was down again. On The CW, a crossover with “One Tree Hill” gave “Life Unexpected” a tiny bump to 1.66 million viewers.
10 p.m. — In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 11.8 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, down from last week in viewers, but slightly up in the demo. ABC’s “Detroit 187” was second with 7.43 million viewers and a 1.8 demo, steady in the demo and down in viewers. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.69 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating for third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#The Good Wife
TAGSBiggest LoserDANCING WITH THE STARSGleeNCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNIELSEN RATINGSNO ORDINARY FAMILYRAISING HOPERATINGSRUNNING WILDETHE GOOD WIFETuesdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP