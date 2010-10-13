TV Ratings: ‘Glee,’ ‘NCIS’ keep CBS, FOX atop Tuesday heap

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 12, 2010.

After a big drop last week, “Glee” prevented any further decline and held onto its position as Tuesday’s top show in the all-important demographic, while CBS’ “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” help their places as Tuesday’s most-watched shows.

As a result, CBS continued to dominated Tuesday overall, with FOX taking the demo, though CBS was able to tie for that crown, ending FOX’s three-week run of solo Tuesday wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS and FOX both averaged a 3.3 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.5 rating and the 2.4 rating for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 0.9 rating.

Overall, CBS was comfortably in first, averaging 15.61 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share. ABC was second with 10.67 million viewers and a 6.6/10. FOX finished third for the night with 8.03 million viewers and a 4.8/7, keeping NBC in fourth with a 3.9/6 and 6.23 million viewers. The CW’s 1.8 million viewers and a 1.1/2 was good for fifth.

8 p.m. — “NCIS” started the night in first overall with 18.97 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating, up from last week. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 11.12 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.6 demo rating, both above last week’s season lows. In its third week, ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” took another sizable drop, averaging 7.68 million viewers and a 2.3 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” had 6.62 million viewers for fourth overall and took third in the demo. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” had 1.94 million viewers for fifth.

9 p.m. — CBS stayed in first overall with the 16.06 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which also won the demo with a 3.5 rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was a tight second with 15.69 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was up to 7.37 million viewers in third. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (6.35 million and a 2.6 demo) was steady from last week and even with “Raising Hope” running into its slot, “Running Wilde” (3.54 million and a 1.5 demo) was down again. On The CW, a crossover with “One Tree Hill” gave “Life Unexpected” a tiny bump to 1.66 million viewers.

10 p.m. — In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 11.8 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, down from last week in viewers, but slightly up in the demo. ABC’s “Detroit 187” was second with 7.43 million viewers and a 1.8 demo, steady in the demo and down in viewers. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.69 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.